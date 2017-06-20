Tucker Carlson demolishes Democrat strategist calling on radical left to ‘Hunt GOP Congressmen’ (Video)

Democrat strategist Jim DeVine started a #HuntRepublicanCongressmen hashtag on Twitter after the assassination attempt of GOP lawmakers, and the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, by a Bernie Sanders progressive leftist.

Tucker Carlson handily destroyed the looney leftist James Devine, who tweeted on June 14th…

“We are in a war with selfish, foolish, foolish & narcissistic rich people. Why is it a shock when things turn violent? #HuntRepublicanCongressmen”

We are in a war with selfish, foolish & narcissistic rich people. Why is it a shock when things turn violent? #HuntRepublicanCongressmen — James Devine (@James_J_Devine) June 14, 2017

In 2002, Scalise was a speaker at the European-American Unity & Rights Organization (EURO), a group founded by David Duke. #HuntRepublicans — James Devine (@James_J_Devine) June 14, 2017

Here is the heated exchange transcript, that once again exposes the unhinged and violent radical left…

Tucker Carlson: “What’s your point? So it’s time to take up arms?” Devine: “No, it is not about taking up arms. It is about coming together and fighting back.” Tucker Carlson: “Fighting back how?!” Devine: “Politically. Peacefully.” Tucker Carlson: “Then what is this about hunting and–you know what? You’re an unbalanced person and I have to say it’s distressing that more Democrats haven’t disavowed you. I hope they will.”

‘You’re an Unbalanced Person’: Tucker Spars with NJ Dem Who Tweeted ‘Hunt GOP Congressmen’ #Tucker | Read more: https://t.co/88YqbNnpCp pic.twitter.com/6JrSjFOrLx — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 20, 2017

