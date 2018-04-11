Tucker Carlson asks: ‘Why is Washington united behind a war in Syria?’

Virtually all of Washington DC, Republicans and Democrats (and their mainstream media shills) have united behind the idea that the United States has a moral obligation to attack Syria after another White Helmets/Deep State gas attack false flag.

When Tucker Carlson bravely called out the moronic narrative being driven to justify another US war in the Middle East, he was told to shut up by his peers over at CNN, MSNBC, NYT etc…

Glenn Greenwald tries to make some sense of America’s blood thirsty desire to bomb faraway, sovereign nations.

