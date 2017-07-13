Trump’s new FBI Director will go after Ukraine, Hillary Clinton, and their election collusion

Real news…Ukraine did collude with the Hillary Clinton campaign, and the DNC, to prevent then-candidate Trump from entering the White House. They failed, and they then quickly projected their sneaky crimes into a fake Russia-election meddling narrative.
If President Trump’s nominee for FBI Director, Christopher Wray is confirmed by the Senate, then expect an investigation into the Ukraine-Clinton collusion that is very real, very factual, and very well documented…unlike the zero evidence Russian election meddling fake news story.
On January 11, 2017, Politico ran a post entitled “Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump backfire“, which detailed how Kiev officials were scrambling to make amends with president-elect Trump after quietly working to boost Clinton.
As TGP reported, Hillary Clinton’s aides met with Ukrainian government officials and journalists specifically to dig up dirt on team Trump. The information gathered was then sent to the DNC and Hillary’s camp.
The Washington Examiner reports:
During his confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Christopher Wray signaled a willingness to investigate allegations that the DNC worked with the Ukrainian government to impede Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., read an excerpt from Politico’s January investigation into the matter during his allotted time to question Wray. “Donald Trump wasn’t the only presidential candidate whose campaign was boosted by officials of a former Soviet bloc country,” Graham quoted from the report.
“Will you look into this?” Graham asked Wray after reading an excerpt from Politico’s article. The nominee responded he would be “happy to dig into it.”