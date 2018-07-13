Connect with us

Latest

Video

Trump’s NATO smackdown paves way for real leaders to meet in Helsinki (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 53.
Alex Christoforou

Published

12 mins ago

on

7 Views

The first day of the NATO summit is now in the books and while NATO members clearly have some deep differences (US/Germany) what has come out of the summit is that despite all their internal bickering, the outdated and bloated alliance is still united and ready to adopt more robust “measures” aimed against Russia.

After yesterday’s tongue lashing at the hands of US President Trump, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg kept up appearances and focused on the most convenient of boogeymen, Russia, as Stoltenberg announced that the NATO members agreed to launch a NATO Readiness Initiative.

According to RT, the program involves creating an “additional 30 major naval combatants, 30 heavy or medium maneuver battalions and 30 kinetic air squadrons, with enabling forces,” which should be able to be deployed within 30 days or less. Along with building two new command centers in the US and Germany, this move was widely regarded as another measure being taken as part of a “suffocation” strategy against Moscow.

Apart from that, while accusing Moscow of acting “aggressively” on its borders, the bloc continues its expansion to the east. On Wednesday, NATO leaders formally invited Macedonia to start membership talks. The invitation, which was formalized in a communique at the NATO summit, is likely to further provoke Moscow’s concerns about the “defensive”project which has been established and has always been aimed against Russia.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the smackdown that NATO received at the hands of US President Trump, and if this was all bark with no bite.

Meanwhile Trump’s energy posturing sets up what will certainly be a fascinating summit between him and Russian President Putin.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

Sadiq Khan approves “baby” balloon, as Trump meets May-bot (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 52.
Alex Christoforou

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 13, 2018

By

A giant “Trump Baby” balloon will be flown near the UK Parliament during US President Trump’s visit to London according to BBC.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, approved the “baby” balloon, giving protesters the go-ahead to mock Trump on his visit to the UK.

Khan’s office released a statement, claiming that the mayor “supports the right to peaceful protest an understands that this can take many different forms.”

The UK’s Khan has been a vocal critic of American President Trump’s policies, especially that of immigration, as he met with protest organizers to give them permission to “use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp.”

During his visit to London, POTUS Donald Trump will meet the Queen at Windsor and hold talks with the prime minister at Chequers.

The US president will stay at the US Ambassador’s House in Regent’s Park, but most of his time will be spent outside London, away from the protests.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the ridiculousness of Khan’s “baby” balloon. The real news is Trump’s meeting with a robotic Theresa May, whose government is in complete meltdown after the resignation of various ministers within her cabinet.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

According to the BBC Trump arrives in the UK for a two-day working visit – his first since his election in 2016. Trump will also spend time with the Queen.

Extra security has been put in place as large-scale protests are expected.

His visit comes as Mrs May publishes a White Paper setting out a blueprint for the UK’s relations with the EU.

Mr Trump said he had “always liked” Boris Johnson, who quit as foreign secretary.

BBC diplomatic correspondent James Robbins described the trip as “the most controversial visit ever made by an American president to Britain”.

Robbins said it was also “really noticeable that he will barely spend any time in London” – perhaps to avoid the protests.

Mrs May said the visit will be an opportunity to boost trade links and strengthen co-operation on security.

But she also warned Mr Trump not to ignore the “malign behaviour” of Russia when he meets Vladimir Putin in Helsinki next week.

Mr Trump had joked earlier this week that his meeting with the Russian leader “may be the easiest” part of his European trip.

Along with trade and security links, Downing Street said the other key areas to be discussed between the two leaders included Brexit and the Middle East.

Ahead of Mr Trump’s visit, Mrs May said: “As two nations – we are safer, more prosperous and more creative when we work together and I am looking forward to this week’s important discussions.”

She said that when the UK leaves the European Union “there will be no alliance more important in the years ahead”.

 

Continue Reading

Latest

Trump THREATENS to pull US out of NATO – Germans in favor?

Answering quesitons at a press conference during the second day of the NATO summit in Brussels, US President Donald Trump said he “thinks” he can pull the US out altogether from the military alliance without US Congressional approval.

Vladimir Rodzianko

Published

20 hours ago

on

July 12, 2018

By

US President Donald Trump in Brussels for a two-day NATO summit.

US President Donald Trump threatened to break with NATO and conduct American security unilaterally if the allies did not immediately increase their military spending targets, according to NATO officials and diplomats.

One NATO official said Trump wants a plan from alliance members by January on how to reach the spending target.

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

The US president made the statement when asked if he had threatened to pull out of the historically anti-Russia alliance, and whether he thought he could do so without first consulting Congress.

Trump ignored the first question, but on the second question, he said, “I think I can.”

According to Politico, Trump warned his allies behind closed doors that they would need to radically increase defense spending or the US “will do our own thing.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg then reportedly shifted the meeting to an allies-only emergency session, requiring European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to leave the room.

WATCH: Trump CRUSHES NATO Secretary General with massive truth bomb rant

As Trump threatens to pull out of the military alliance,  a new poll shows that Germans would actually be in favor of an American troop withdrawal from their country, which has been present since the end of the Second World War.

Via The Independent:

The finding comes on the first day of a NATO summit in which the US president is urging Europe to spend more on defence if it wants to continue to receive American military protection.

But far from being seen as a threat, a YouGov poll for the dpa news agency found that more Germans would welcome the departure of the 35,000-strong American force than would oppose it.

42 per cent said they supported withdrawal while just 37 per cent wanted the soldiers to stay, with 21 per cent undecided.

Last month the US media reported that the US government was in the process of assessing the cost of keeping troops in Germany ahead of a possible withdrawal, citing Pentagon sources.

But the policy of actually pulling out of the country has not actually reached the negotiating table in his week’s Brussels summit and is not expected to be discussed as a possibility – for now.

The cause of US withdrawal enjoys significant support from across the political spectrum in Germany but is particularly strong with the supporters of certain parties.

Voters for the left-wing Die Linke are particularly in favour of withdrawal, with 67 per cent backing it, as are supporters of the far-right AfD, on 55 per cent. Greens also back withdrawal by 48 per cent.

Less supportive of withdrawal are voters for the centre-right CDU, at 35 per cent, the SPD at 42 per cent, and the FDP at 37 per cent.

The same poll also found significant opposition to militarism in general in the country. Just 15 per cent of all Germans agree with Angela Merkel that the country should increase its military spending to 2 per cent of GDP by 2024, with 36 per cent saying the country’s already spends too much on its military.

Continue Reading

Latest

US set to become BIGGEST oil producing nation

OPEC supplier Saudi Arabia also increasing crude production, but US set to overtake due to tremendous development in shale oil extraction
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

23 hours ago

on

July 12, 2018

By

For decades, the common thought about the United States was that its glory days of being the number one producer of oil were long over. Indeed, the current narrative in the US about gas prices is usually based on the uptick or downtick of suppliers from the OPEC cartel.

Support The Duran – Browse our Shop >>

A report from the Bloomberg news service on July 11 indicated a surprising prediction: that the US is set to become the world’s largest oil producing nation once again:

The U.S. government sees oil production further climbing next year even amid transportation logjams in the country’s most prolific shale play.

The Energy Information Administration sees U.S. crude output averaging 11.8 million barrels a day in 2019, up from its 11.76 million barrel a day estimate in the June outlook.

“In 2019, EIA forecasts that the United States will average nearly 12 million barrels of crude oil production per day,” said Linda Capuano, Administrator of the EIA. “If the forecast holds, that would make the U.S. the world’s leading producer of crude.”

U.S. crude output has remained above the 10-million-barrel a day mark since February. That’s while Saudi Arabia told OPEC it pumped about 10.5 million barrels of crude a day last month as the kingdom sought to cap rallying prices by ramping up output, according to people familiar with the matter.

Concerns linger over the worsening bottleneck in the biggest U.S. shale region, the Permian Basin, and how that might affect domestic output in the second half of the year. Due to limited pipeline transportation in the region, production may start to slow in the area, according to Scott Sheffield, the chairman of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. “We will reach capacity in the next 3 to 4 months,” he said in June.

The EIA left its average domestic output forecast for this year unchanged at 10.79 million barrels a day, above the 1970 record of 9.6 million a day, according to the agency’s Short-Term Energy Outlook released on Tuesday. Its global crude production forecast for next year was raised to 102.54 million barrels a day from a previous forecast of 102.21 million a day. The agency’s world demand growth estimate for 2019 was lowered.

EIA revised forecast for US crude oil output into 2019.

This news has gotten international attention, since oil is such an extremely important commodity. China’s Xinhua news network also remarked on this prediction:

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) crude oil production averaged 31.9 million barrels per day in June.

Although the OPEC and non-OPEC participants agreed on November last year to extend the production cuts through the end of 2018 in order to reduce global oil inventories, tightening market conditions led the group to relax the production cuts starting this month.

EIA expected that OPEC crude oil output will decrease by less than 0.1 million barrels per day on average in 2019, which reflects crude oil production increases from some producers that mostly make up for expected declines of more than 1.0 million barrels per day in Iran and Venezuela combined.

Meanwhile, EIA forecasts that total U.S. crude oil and petroleum product net imports will fall from an annual average of 3.7 million barrels per day in 2017 to an average of 2.4 million barrels per day in 2018 and to an average of 1.6 million barrels per day in 2019, which would be the lowest level of net imports since 1958.

This prediction amounts to a greater than 50% reduction in oil imported to the US, and this also marks a major step towards the vaunted goal of American energy independence.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...
Advertisement
Advertisements
Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!

The Duran Newsletter

Trending