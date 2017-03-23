Trump was spied on, House Intelligence Committee is “concerned” over Obama Administration “surveillance”

President Trump staff names were attached to the collected intelligence data, which could be a violation of law.

It appears President Trump was right, again…he was “wiretapped” by the Obama deep state.

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes told reporters outside the White house…

“I have confirmed that on numerous occasions the intelligence community incidentally collected information about US citizens involved in the Trump transition.”

Nunes noted…

“None of this surveillance was related to Russia, or the investigation of Russian activities, or of the Trump team.”

According to Nunes, the surveillance data was gathered during November, December and January…

“I have seen intelligence reports that clearly show the president elect and his team were at least monitored and disseminated in what appears to be intelligence reporting channels.”

Remember when on March 4, President Trump took to twitter to accuse the Obama White House of having his Trump Tower headquarters’ “wiretapped” prior to the 2016 presidential election. Trump called the wiretap a “new low.”

The mainstream media was quick to denounce and condemn Trump’s tweet and accusation of the holy Barack, but as with the “Sweden” incident, Trump proved the “fake news” establishment media wrong once again.

BREAKING!!! Rep Devin Nunes (Intel Cmte Chmn):

There was “Incidental collection” of @realDonaldTrump thru IC surveillance <- BOMBSHELL — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) March 22, 2017

Nunes says he is “bothered” by this. Won’t say whether or not intel community spied on Trump et. al. But says he is “concerned.” — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) March 22, 2017

Zerohedge reports on the BOMBSHELL news that has the liberal crying and the Trump team saying, ‘we told you so.’