Trump warns America after NYC terror attack: “Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!”

Article first appeared on RPT.

President Trump lashed out at America’s obsession with being politically correct, especially when it comes to calling out the radical islamic terrorism that launched a Manhattan terror attack, where an Islamic jihadist killed 8 people and injured several more.

Trump is taking action by ordered the Department of Homeland Security to strengthen its “Extreme Vetting Program”, warning America that political correctness is well and fine, but sometimes we have to call things out for what they really are.

“I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!”

President Trump blasted the terrorist as a “deranged person”, and warned ISIS of repercussions…

“In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!”

“We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!”

The 29-year-old Uzbek national immigrated to the US under former President Obama in 2010.

According to his driver’s license, Saipov was once a Florida resident. NBC News reporter Tom Winter reports that a note written by Saipov pledging his allegiance to ISIS was found at the scene.