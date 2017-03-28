Trump tweets, ‘Why isn’t Congress looking into Bill & Hillary Clinton’s Russia ties’

FACT: The Clinton machine is much more "connected" to Russia than Trump has ever been.

Trump is asking the right question that no mainstream media outlet will dare to touch and no liberal left snowflake wants to acknowledge.

Why is no one talking about Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, John Podesta, and brother Tony Podesta’s ties to Russia…with the premise that US politicians daring to have contact with anything “Russia” is an act of treason.

All politics, all smoke and mirrors, meant to distract from the real crime…Obama’s surveillance and spying on a presidential candidate.

Why isn’t the House Intelligence Committee looking into the Bill & Hillary deal that allowed big Uranium to go to Russia, Russian speech…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

…money to Bill, the Hillary Russian “reset,” praise of Russia by Hillary, or Podesta Russian Company. Trump Russia story is a hoax. #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017

Via Zerohedge…