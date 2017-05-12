Trump tweets: ‘Russia must be laughing watching as the U.S. tears itself apart’

Yes, Russia and the whole world is laughing at the United States.

President Trump took to Twitter to begin debunking the liberal left James Comey talking points.

Finding it easy to call out the left’s hypocrisy in their recent Comey outrage (when just a few months ago the entire snowflake establishment was shouting for the FBI director’s dismissal), Trump dug out an old Rosie O’Donnell tweet, where the unhinged, former talk show host specifically said “FIRE COMEY” in December 2016…

Trump cleverly responded to the old Rosie tweet with…“We finally agree on something Rosie.”

We finally agree on something Rosie. https://t.co/BSP5F3PgbZ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

A New York Times reporter’s reaction to Trump’s tweet, brought in Fox News’ conservative talk show host Sean Hannity and liberal left Hollywood insider Bette Midler…

So Trump is retweeting Rosie and Hannity is tweeting at Bette Midler. Pretty much sums up 2017. https://t.co/zthwAQybUr — Jeremy W. Peters (@jwpetersNYT) May 11, 2017

How about #GOP, historically rabidly anti-Communist, anti-Russian, now wants to sweep the investigation of Russian-Trump ties under the rug! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) May 4, 2017

Bette, what evidence of Russian-Trump collusion? Also does it bother you HRC Got millions for CF, that gave 20% of US uranium to Russia? https://t.co/XbUqlqzXTx — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 11, 2017

And no Comey Twitterstorm would be complete without bringing up Russia, with the POTUS saying…

“Russia must be laughing up their sleeves watching as the U.S. tears itself apart over a Democrat EXCUSE for losing the election.”

Russia must be laughing up their sleeves watching as the U.S. tears itself apart over a Democrat EXCUSE for losing the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 11, 2017

Finally Zerohedge points out that “Trump is right: whether for this, or some other reason, it is safe to say that the residents of the Kremlin have been enjoying a good time recently.”

What do you think?