Trump tweets late night blast at Bannon with new nickname “Sloppy Steve”

“Little” Marco Rubio, “Crooked” Hillary, “Rocket Man” Kim Jong-un, “Fake News” CNN.

When Trump works his marketing magic against you, look out…his nicknames stick, often stigmatizing a person for life.

late last night US President Trump fired off a tweet saying he never authorized access to the White House for ‘Fire and Fury’ author Michael Wolff.

Trump’s tweet blasted Wolff, and then demolished former White House strategist Steve Bannon, ushering in the latest and greatest Trump nickname, “Sloppy Steve”.

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Meanwhile The Gateway Pundit is reporting that rumors are swirling that Breitbart owners are debating ousting Steve Bannon amid the explosive feud with Trump.

The Drudge Report currently published in bright red, a scathing headline linking to a Wall Street Journal article asking if Bannon is out at Breitbart.

Things are not looking good for Bannon…aka “Sloppy Steve”.