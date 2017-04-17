Latest, News

Trump tweets about US military buildup, “Frankly, we have no choice!”

Alex Christoforou 1,753
Trump’s statement came after the Pentagon showcased its use force in recent weeks.

Trump summed up his foray into Syria, his war posturing in North Korea, and dropping the MOAB bomb in Afghanistan, in one all encompassing tweet that will make the military industrial complex stocks soar.

The US president said…

“Our military is building and is rapidly becoming stronger than ever before. Frankly, we have no choice!”

Twitter users made sure to troll the US President on his tweet and his flip flopping stance on US foreign policy…

The Duran readers: What do you think?

Previous ArticleNext Article
Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

Follow me:Facebook Twitter Blankchat