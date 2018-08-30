Connect with us

Trump SLAMS fake news CNN, which claims ANTIFA is African American organization (Video)

Trump blasts CNN and NBC, as ANTIFA is somehow described as “African American” organization by CNN fake news.
Alex Christoforou

Published

25 mins ago

on

As fake news CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin says President Trump is telling his supporters he will protect them from “scary black people” on CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer”, Trump is hitting back at the liberal establishment mainstream media for their “extreme bias” in a twitter tirade.

During a Monday night dinner with evangelical leaders POTUS Trump reportedly said that should they win the midterms, Democrats will “overturn everything that we’ve done and they’ll do it quickly and violently.”

“There’s violence,” he said, according to audio obtained by NBC News. “When you look at antifa and you look at some of these groups — these are violent people.”

This statement sent an already very triggered, and very TDS afflicted Jeffrey Toobin to push perhaps what may be the biggest fake news whopper to date…

“Antifa is widely perceived as an African-American organization and this is just part of the same story of LeBron James and Don Lemon and Maxine Waters and the NFL players and the UCLA basketball players.”

“This is about black vs. white. This is about Donald Trump’s appeal to racism. It just happens all the time. We don’t say it enough for what it is but that’s what’s going on.”


Trump of course did not sit back and simply accept CNN’s fake news propaganda. As Zerohedge reports, President Trump ripped CNN President Jeff Zucker on Twitter Thursday morning, saying that network’s ratings “suck” and Zucker should be fired, amid the growing feud between the president and the news channel.

“The hatred and extreme bias of me by @CNN has clouded their thinking and made them unable to function. But actually, as I have always said, this has been going on for a long time,” the president tweeted adding that “Little Jeff Z has done a terrible job, his ratings suck, & AT&T should fire him to save credibility!”

Via Zerohedge

Trump and CNN have been clashing all week after the president tweeted that CNN was being ripped apart for “being caught in a major lie and refusing to admit the mistake,” pointing specifically to veteran journalist Carl Bernstein. Bernstein wrote an article in July that accused the president of having prior knowledge of the Trump Tower meeting between Trump campaign personnel and Russians. However, subsequently Lanny Davis, the attorney for former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, told The Washington Post over the weekend that he was an anonymous source behind said story.

Davis then told NBC News that acting as that source was “a major mistake for which I am 100 percent sorry. I never should have done it unless I was certain and could prove it.”

Other news outlets took down their versions of the CNN report following Davis’s latest comments, however CNN has kept it up, even though it specifically said that “contacted by CNN, one of Cohen’s attorneys, Lanny Davis, declined to comment.”

And now that he is commenting, CNN refuses to publish a retraction. Instead, CNN tweeted Wednesday that CNN does not lie, defending Bernstein

Trump then shifted his focus and targeted NBC Chairman Andrew Lack in a subsequent tweet.

“What’s going on at @CNN is happening, to different degrees, at other networks – with @NBCNews being the worst. The good news is that Andy Lack(y) is about to be fired(?) for incompetence, and much worse. When Lester Holt got caught fudging my tape on Russia, they were hurt badly!”

Finally, Trump lashed out at the media in general, which he again called the “enemy of the people”, and tweeted that he just “cannot state strongly enough how totally dishonest much of the Media is” adding that “truth doesn’t matter to them, they only have their hatred & agenda. This includes fake books, which come out about me all the time, always anonymous sources, and are pure fiction. Enemy of the People!”

In this context, Trump also appeared to clarify that the departure of White House lawyer Don McGahn had little to do with Ivanka and Jared, tweeting that “Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner had NOTHING to do with the so called “pushing out” of Don McGahn.The Fake News Media has it, purposely,so wrong! They love to portray chaos in the White House when they know that chaos doesn’t exist-just a “smooth running machine” with changing parts!”

Trump concluded on a positive note, urging his followers to look at the market which hit 4 consecutive days of all time highs, and tweeted that “the news from the Financial Markets is even better than anticipated. For all of you that have made a fortune in the markets, or seen your 401k’s rise beyond your wildest expectations, more good news is coming!” It is not clear how many of Trump’s supporters actually have 401k’s.

US: NATO Think Tank Continues Pre-Election Interference

Three months ago, NATO’s Atlantic Council began collaborating with Facebook to police and censor that and (presumably) soon after other social media companies.
Ron Paul

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 30, 2018

By

Authored by Rick Rozoff via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity:

On August 24 what is in effect the social media warfare division of the Atlantic Council published an article  accusing the Russian television and print news outlet RT of running a one-sided attack against the Democratic Party and several leaders thereof ahead of this November’s politically pivotal Senate and House of Representatives elections. (Thirty-five Senate seats and all 435 House seats are being contested.)

The Atlantic Council, until recently kept comparatively in the shadows for obvious reasons, is a think tank that has more than any other organization effected the transition of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization from a seeming Cold War relic with the break-up of the Warsaw Pact and the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991 to the world’s only and history’s first international military network with 70 members and partners on six continents currently. All thirteen new full member states are in Eastern and Central Europe; four of them border Russia.

Three months ago it began collaborating with Facebook to police and censor that and (presumably) soon after other social media companies which in recent decades have become the major sources of information and communication for the seven billion citizens of the planet. No modest undertaking.

This is by way of follow up to a Directive on Social Media issued four years ago by NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), the bloc’s military command in Europe (which also oversees activities in Israel and until the activation of U.S. Africa Command ten years ago almost all of Africa).

Excerpts from that directive  include:

One key challenge is the need to keep informed regarding social media ‘discussions’ on NATO and global security matters in order to maintain situational awareness. Key vulnerabilities include security concerns and the ease by which information can be transmitted globally using social media tools.

It also addresses  use of social media for what it calls “operations,” which frequently is a euphemism for bombings, missile attacks and all-out war. Witness Operation Allied Force (Yugoslavia 1999), Operation Unified Protector (Libya 2011), NATO Training Mission-Iraq (starting in 2004), International Security Assistance Force/Operation Resolute Force (Afghanistan from 2001 to the present) and Operation Atlantic Resolve (aimed at Russia since 2015).

The recent article on the website of the Atlantic Council was the creation of the think tank/planning body’s Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, which, employing the sort of puerile humor one has come to expect from NATOites, describes its mission under the heading of Digital Sherlocks (after the Arthur Conan Doyle detective):

The Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab is building the world’s leading hub of digital forensic analysts tracking events in governance, technology, security, and where each intersect as they occur.

It accuses the Russian news outlet of menacing, egregious, Cold War-era enormities like…unbalanced coverage. That animal, of course, is not known in the US corporate media.

To wit: “This unbalanced coverage was so systematic that it appeared to constitute an editorial policy of attacking the Democrats while boosting the Republicans. While editorial bias can be seen in many commercial US outlets, RT is neither commercial, nor a US outlet.”

And: “Its one-sided midterm coverage strongly suggests that the Kremlin is still attempting to influence American elections through editorial bias in its highest-profile English language media outlet to date  – RT – which gets approximately 15,000,000 visits from American readers every month.”

Indeed RT is not an American outlet. In fact all of its features on YouTube have under them the small-case letter i in a circle followed by “RT Is funded in whole or in part by the Russian government,” with a Wikipedia link.

The Atlantic Council item is transparently biased itself, as RT routinely runs news critical of members of both major US political parties.

The author of the piece focuses attention on November’s elections (“attempting to influence American elections through editorial bias,” above), yet he bemoans allegedly less-than-kind portrayals of Hillary Clinton (whose first name is consistently spelled Hilary), who last heard is not at the moment running for public office.

To illustrate how the Atlantic Council and its loyal minions (members routinely move in and out of the State Department, Defense Department, National Security Council, White House, etc.) reverse the threat that exists in relation to Russia, see this from a recent article on its site on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of Georgia’s invasion of South Ossetia and the resultant war with Russia:

Exactly ten years ago, Russian forces attacked Georgia, bringing to a violent end a nearly two-decade long advance of a Europe whole and free. In the wake of NATO’s failure to agree on how to advance the membership aspirations of Georgia and Ukraine at its Bucharest Summit months earlier, Moscow acted to block those prospects with its invasion. Moscow’s actions in Georgia ten years ago previewed its far deadlier attacks on Ukraine, which continue today.

Ten years on, the NATO Summit in Brussels July 11-12 offers the prospect of reversing the shortcomings of Bucharest and restoring momentum to NATO’s Open Door policy.

That is, bring Georgia and Ukraine into NATO as full member states and court a US-Russia war with all that would entail.

The homepage of the site features a tribute to John MaCain with these words of his on the occasion of receiving its annual Freedom Award in 2011 with which he adds Belarus to the list:

I also want to pay tribute to my fellow honorees here tonight for the contribution they have made to the success of freedom – from here in Poland, to neighboring Belarus, to farther away in Egypt. These champions of liberty are the defenders, supporters, and authors of peaceful democratic revolutions – both those that have been successfully made and those, as in Belarus, that have yet to come, but surely will….

It’s more than American elections that the Atlantic Council and its social media partners intend to influence.

Ukraine’s Poroshenko moves to REPEAL Ukrainian-Russian Friendship Treaty

Russia sees move as a new example of Kiev’s present bent towards its own self-destruction and says it has nothing to fear from Ukraine.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 day ago

on

August 29, 2018

By

TASS News Agency reported on Tuesday that Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko instructed his country’s Foreign Ministry to draw up a package of documents to begin the process of abrogating the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

Poroshenko revealed the story on Tuesday at a conference with members of the Ukrainian diplomatic corps.

“Eventually, after sufficient preparations and upon building up enough legal protection we’ve come to the next step, which is to dissolve the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and the Russian Federation that has long become anachronistic,” he said.

“I expect a necessary package of documents from the Foreign Ministry on the launch of this process shortly ,” Poroshenko said.

He said in April he would submit a bill on a unilateral severing of some provisions of the treaty to the Verkhovna Rada, the country’s national parliament, admitting simultaneously the treaty could not be cancelled in toto but suspension of some of its provisions was necessary.

The Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia was signed in May 1997 and took effect in April 1999 for a period of ten years. It contains provision on an automatic prolongation for subsequent ten-year periods if the sides do not have objections.

The treaty stipulates the principle of strategic partnership and proclaims inviolability of existing borders, respect for territorial integrity, and a reciprocal obligation of the two countries to refrain from using their territories for in detriment of each other’s security.

October 2018 marks the deadline by which the sides should state their intention on either prolonging the treaty for the next ten years breaking it up.

Given the deteriorating climate between Ukraine and Russia since the West’s interference with Ukraine began in earnest in the 2013-2014 EuroMaidan coup, this situation appears to be a further sign of Ukraine trying to alienate its neighbor.

The move appears concurrent with moves to try to create an autocephalous (self-ruling) Orthodox Church that is distinctly Ukrainian, though this move has a very poor chance at success, since the group chosen for this elevation is in a non-canonical state with the rest of the Orthodox world.

Russia’s reaction to this news is that Ukraine is only hurting itself. In a further piece released by TASS:

[The] head of Russia’s State Duma (lower house of Parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky thinks that Russia has no reason to fear Ukraine’s “unpleasant surprises” soon to be announced during UN’s General Assembly.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vladimir Yelchenko stated that Kiev is preparing a set of anti-Russian initiatives that Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko will announce at the 73rd session of the UN’s General Assembly.

“The Ukrainian permanent representative to the UN has promised “unpleasant surprises” for the Russian delegation at the General Assembly. If you keep in mind how the current regime behaves with its own people, “unpleasant surprises” are very much in the style of Kiev. However, unfortunately, so far they are only hurting themselves,” Slutsky told journalists on Tuesday.

The 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly opens on September 18. Its first major forum, the high-level Nelson Mandela Peace Summit will he held on September 24, timed to mark his centennial. On the following day, yearly general debate will begin with the participation of heads of state and government as well as foreign ministers of the UN member countries. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is heading Russia’s delegation, with Slutsky forming part of it.

Continue Reading

Lanny Davis bombshell admission ignored by CNN because it is inconvenient

Michael Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis admits giving CNN unverified information, but CNN eschews truth to maintain its dishonest narrative.
Seraphim Hanisch

Published

1 day ago

on

August 29, 2018

By

CNN is unwilling to let go of its narrative concerning Michael Cohen, Lanny Davis and the Russia investigation.

Howard Kurtz, writing for Fox, had this to say:

Lanny Davis, who has been engaged in high-stakes crisis management and political lawyering for decades, says he made a mistake.

CNN, which relied on Davis at least in part for a story he now says is false, won’t say it made a mistake.

And the contretemps contains a revealing look at the sausage-making of investigative reporting and the sometimes murky dance between reporters and their unnamed sources.

“I should not be talking to reporters on background about something I’m not certain about,” Davis told me, describing his interactions with CNN reporters. “The combination of big stakes and a big mistake is a bad moment for me. If I had a redo in life, I wouldn’t have said anything about the subject.”

After initially saying nothing, here is the sum total of CNN’s comment: “We stand by our story, and are confident in our reporting of it.” A CNN report yesterday said that Davis kept changing his story in his dealings with the network.

Here’s the backstory: CNN dropped a bombshell last month by reporting that Davis’ client, Michael Cohen, had information that Donald Trump knew in advance of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting between his son, his son-in-law, campaign chairman and a Russian lawyer. “Cohen is willing to make that assertion to special counsel Robert Mueller,” according to “the sources,” CNN said.

The president has repeatedly denied any advance knowledge of the meeting.

Lanny Davis, the attorney representing Michael Cohen, made several steps that threw mud all over the anti-Trump powers that are prosecuting the Russia investigation. On Tuesday, 22 August, Mr. Davis firmly stated that Michael Cohen, his client and one of Donald Trump’s former attorneys, had never been in Prague, as the Steele “dossier” had reported, to meet with Russians in 2016.

RealClearPolitics.com noted this:

Lanny Davis, attorney for Michael Cohen, trashed the infamous Trump dossier, a document put together by former British spy Christopher Steele, in an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd on Wednesday.

Davis said the part about Cohen visiting Prague to meet with Russians in 2016 “never” happened.” He called it the “so-called dossier” and said it mentions his client in a “false” manner. On Tuesday, a superior court judge threw out a defamation lawsuit against Steele for failing to provide evidence that information in the dossier was knowingly falsified.

“Can you say definitively whether you know if Michael Cohen was ever in Prague in 2016?” Todd on Wednesday’s edition of Meet the Press Daily on MSNBC.

“Never, never in Prague,” Davis sternly said.

“Never ever?” Todd pressed.

“Never ever in Prague,” Davis answered. “And the reason, just to let your viewers know what we’re talking about, is that the dossier, the so-called dossier, mentions his name 14 times. One of which is a meeting with Russians in Prague. 14 times. False.”

This is old news, but it was given new life on Sunday when Mr. Davis gave an interview to NBC News on Sunday, 26 August:

Last month, Michael Cohen’s lawyer, Lanny Davis, confirmed to NBC News a report that Cohen would be willing to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that the president was told in advance about the now-infamous 2016 Trump Tower meeting between members of the Trump campaign team and Russians. But on Tuesday, Davis said he was wrong, and apologized.

After CNN reported that Cohen alleged Donald Trump Jr. notified the president about the meeting in advance, Davis confirmed to NBC News that Cohen would be willing to tell the special counsel just that. But Davis was not willing at the time to be identified by name as a source.

Davis now says that his confirmation was erroneous. “I regret not being much clearer in saying I’m not sure about this story,” Davis now tells NBC News. “It’s a major mistake for which I am 100 percent sorry. Period. I never should have done it unless I was certain and could prove it.”

However, this is not enough for CNN to back off from its full-court media press to try to discredit and dislodge President Donald Trump from his post in the White House. The network’s current claim, as Mr. Kurtz noted, is that Mr. Davis “keeps changing his story.”

In recent days, one of Michael Cohen’s lawyers has repeatedly changed his account of what Cohen knew about President Donald Trump’s involvement in a controversial meeting during the 2016 campaign. Lanny Davis has offered many variations of his client’s knowledge regarding the meeting in Trump Tower but says he is now less certain about Cohen’s claims.

On July 26, citing sources with knowledge, CNN was first to report that Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, claimed he was willing to tell special counsel Robert Mueller that then-candidate Trump knew in advance about the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower. CNN said Cohen claimed he was present when Donald Trump Jr. told Trump about the Russians’ offer to share dirt on Hillary Clinton, and Trump gave approval for the meeting to take place.
CNN stands by its story.

A CNN spokeswoman said Tuesday: “We stand by our story, which had more than one source, and are confident in our reporting of it.”

It is interesting that CNN did not name the spokeswoman, just as they have not named their “anonymous sources” that offer the network its daily dose of slander. It appears that the network is in defensive mode, and the admission of Mr. Davis reveals the house-of-cards nature of the whole anti-Trump narrative being presented by the network as though it were really news.

Howard Kurtz offered his concluding thoughts here:

Implicit in CNN standing by the story is that the network has other sources for the Trump Tower allegation. But how could others have information about what Cohen believes when the president’s former lawyer is essentially saying, through Davis, that he has no such information?

The Washington Post handled its dealings with Davis very differently. The Post had also dealt with him as an unnamed source.

As the paper recounts, the day after the CNN story, “The Post reported that Cohen had told associates that he witnessed an exchange in which Trump Jr. told his father about an upcoming gathering in which he expected to get information about Clinton. The Post did not report that Trump Jr. told his father that the information was coming from Russians.

“The information in the Post story, which was attributed to one person familiar with discussions among Cohen’s friends, came from Davis, who is now acknowledging his role on the record.”

And that’s the thing. CNN doesn’t have to protect Davis, who has come clean about his role in the matter.

When the White House makes a mistake or clings to an unsubstantiated charge, news organizations hammer top officials about it. Shouldn’t a network have the same obligation to explain itself when an explosive story is denied by one of its own sources?

Continue Reading

