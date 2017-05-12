Latest, News

Trump sends warning to Comey: ‘I hope there are no “tapes” of our conversation’

Vladimir Rodzianko
President Donald Trump has tweeted an interesting message to the world, and more specifically, to former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump stated he hopes there are no tapes between himself and recently fired FBI Director James Comey – alluding to the idea that Comey may start leaking certain information to the press about their interactions.

With the media and the Democrats simultaneously trying to find a criminal connection between Trump and Russia, spewing out conspiracy theories over Comey’s firing, Trump responded to the ongoing witch hunt…

Vladimir Rodzianko
