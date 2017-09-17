in Latest, News, Video

Trump retweets GIF of golf ball hitting Hillary Clinton. Liberal left has collective meltdown (Video)

Liberal left is unhinged after Trump retweets Hillary-golf meme.

US President Trump retweeted an animated GIF of him hitting loser presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, with a golf ball on Sunday.

The GIF retweet triggered thousands of liberal left social media users to scream in horror at Trump’s twitter humor.

Following the outrage over Trump’s CNN wrestling retweet, the latest POTUS GIF retweet to cause liberal shock has the US President hitting a golf ball that knocks Hillary Clinton down just before she boards a plane.

Keep in mind this was just a retweet. The video is a spoof of HRC falling down as she was boarding a plane in January of 2011.

The Gateway Pundit adds…

The liberal snowflakes melted down! One lib even said he should be jailed for it–yes, jailed for retweeting a video. Kathy Griffin holding up Trump’s bloody severed head is ‘art’ according to these same liberals, but him posting this video is grounds for impeachment.

