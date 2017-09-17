Trump retweets GIF of golf ball hitting Hillary Clinton. Liberal left has collective meltdown (Video)

US President Trump retweeted an animated GIF of him hitting loser presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, with a golf ball on Sunday.

The GIF retweet triggered thousands of liberal left social media users to scream in horror at Trump’s twitter humor.

Following the outrage over Trump’s CNN wrestling retweet, the latest POTUS GIF retweet to cause liberal shock has the US President hitting a golf ball that knocks Hillary Clinton down just before she boards a plane.

Keep in mind this was just a retweet. The video is a spoof of HRC falling down as she was boarding a plane in January of 2011.

The Gateway Pundit adds…

The liberal snowflakes melted down! One lib even said he should be jailed for it–yes, jailed for retweeting a video. Kathy Griffin holding up Trump’s bloody severed head is ‘art’ according to these same liberals, but him posting this video is grounds for impeachment.

Republicans, be prepared to be voted out of office.

You cannot condone abuse and hate coming from the office of Presidency against women. — Claudia (@theClaudiaInez) September 17, 2017

.@realDonaldTrump what is wrong w/ you? Tweets like this besmirch the presidency & our country? You shld be ashamed of yrslf. @jaketapper — Jamie Metzl (@JamieMetzl) September 17, 2017

SO-O -O inappropriate- @realDonaldTrump has no idea how to behave as an adult– so embarrassing. The world is appalled by his childishness — Dana Ivey (@hekasia) September 17, 2017

Grow up! This is not the type of tweets the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES should be sharing… — Jim Smith (@jsmith823) September 17, 2017

Oh My GOD!!!! Shouldn’t he be jailed for that? — Anne Milligan (@Amill2nm2) September 17, 2017