Trump returns to America and destroys the fake news media in epic Tweetstorm

Trump: "Leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media."

Trump returned to America last night, proclaiming that his first foreign trip was a success, saying it brought “big results.”

POTUS tweeted…

“Just returned from Europe. Trip was a great success for America. Hard work but big results!”

Trump then went on the attack (again via twitter) against the “fake news” mainstream media, after conservative reporter and Drudge Report owner Matt Drudge took offense with a statement in a Washington Post article:

“‘Mainstream media organizations generally try to maintain editorial independence from their owners’ — funniest line ever in WASH POST!”

Trump followed up on Drudge’s destruction on the liberal left, Bezos backed WaPo Sunday morning, focusing on the tirade of “anonymous sources” being carted out by mainstream news.

The POTUS tweeted…

“It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media.” “Whenever you see the words ‘sources say’ in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names…it is very possible that those sources don’t exsist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!”

