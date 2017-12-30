Trump ramps us regime change rhetoric against Iran

2018 may bring in the most ambitious, dangerous, and destructive US regime change operation yet…and that says a lot considering previous US regime change operations of the past; Iraq, Libya, Ukraine, Syria…not to mention Yugoslavia, Somalia, the Arab Spring, Yemen, and on and on.

Trump is setting his sights on the big regime change prize, Iran.

The Duran has noted in many previous articles that it appears POTUS Trump has come to an agreement with the Deep State…American internal policy victories (like the recent tax plan) for foreign policy, MIC – Deep State carte blanche.

Trump tweeted earlier today…

Many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with regime’s corruption & its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching! #IranProtests

Here is an updated list of Iranian cities where protests are unfolding…

Tehran, Kermanshah and Mashhad. Protests are even taking place in the holy city of Qom.

Iranian woman shouts in a protest in Tehran "why the Supreme Leader is sending Iran's money to Iraq, Lebanon and Syria while we are poor and poverty forces our girls into prostitution, our boys into theft." pic.twitter.com/d8WhR1LKoG https://t.co/a5o3drWnUL — Wendy R. Acho (@Acho_Wendy) December 29, 2017

Meanwhile, as Zerohedge reports, the US State Department has issued a formal condemnation of the Iranian government following two days of economic protests centering in a handful of cities, calling the regime “a rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos” while announcing support for protesters. It fits a familiar script which seems to roll out when anyone protests for any reason in a country considered an enemy of the United States (whether over economic grievances or full on calling for government overthrow).

The statement by spokesperson Heather Nauert, released late on Friday, further comes very close to calling for regime change in Iran when it asserts the following: On June 14, 2017, Secretary Tillerson testified to Congress that he supports “those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of government. Those elements are there, certainly as we know.” The Secretary today repeats his deep support for the Iranian people.

U.S. strongly condemns arrest of peaceful protestors in #Iran, urges all nations to publicly support Iranian people. As @POTUS said, longest-suffering victims of Iran's leaders are Iran's own people. #Iranprotests pic.twitter.com/mUTObTeHft — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) December 29, 2017

Though most current reports strongly suggest protests are being driven fundamentally by economic grievances, the US has already framed this week’s events inside Iran as revolutionary in nature and as aiming for “transition of government”. On Friday evening White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted the following statement: Reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with the regime’s corruption and its squandering of the nation’s wealth to fund terrorism abroad. The Iranian government should respect their people’s rights including their right to express themselves. The world is watching. The media is already promoting a regime change narrative As we noted during our initial coverage of Thursday’s protests, Israeli as well as Iranian opposition media commentators (and of course pundits in the US mainstream) have generally appeared giddy with excitement at the prospect that protests could spread inside Iran, potentially culminating in society-wide resistance and possible change in government. It goes without saying that Iran has been enemy #1 for the United States and Israel since the Islamic Revolution and embassy hostage crisis beginning in 1979. Consider for example this major Israeli international broadcast network, which in an English language interview segment covering the very beginnings of (relatively small and limited) protests Thursday quickly linked the Tehran government with use of chemical weapons in Syria, supporting the “biggest butcher in this region Bashar al-Assad”, and facilitating the killing of civilians:

Simultaneously the resident “expert” presents the protesters as condemning these things while yearning for freedom and democracy. He can barely contain himself while repeating “It’s spontaneous! It’s spontaneous!… and could be more spontaneous! …it inspires people to go out more! …Because it’s spontaneous these two are combustible mixtures”:

Pro regime-change “experts” brought in to discuss the protests on various media panels are eager to brand this another democracy, human rights “revolution”, with Saudi royal family owned Al-Arabiya presenting the Iran protests in terms of women’s rights.

As with Syria and Libya before it, we are obviously witnessing regime change agents hijacking economic protests.

Imagine a free, democratic, independent, wealthy Iran. Giving full expression to beauty of Persian culture. Tapping into brains & spirit of its remarkable people. No nukes. At peace with its neighbors. Pray for peaceful end to this brutal & corrupt regime. #IranProtests — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) December 30, 2017

Advice for #Iranprotests, if you really want to change things — I mean the regime: Focus on Tehran. Treat the front-line police and army conscripts with respect and humanity — try to bring them onside. Take over broadcast stations. — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) December 29, 2017

#iranprotests are very different than 1999 and 2009 protests. This is the most vehemently anti regime event I’ve ever seen. Not just about the economic situation, but a deep and desperate cry against an unjust and repressive system. — Alireza Nader (@AlirezaNader) December 29, 2017