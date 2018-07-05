Trump, Putin, Netanyahu, and the World Cup (Video)

Its official, a Trump-Putin summit will take place on July 16th, in Helsinki, Finland.

The Kremlin has likewise confirmed that the US-Russian summit will be held in Helsinki on July 16th.

The Kremlin further stated that the two leaders will discuss the current state of US-Russia relations, as well as other international issues.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris analyze how the summit will worry many US allies and draw negative reactions from Trump’s critics.

Further adding more intrigue to the Trump-Putin meeting is the fact that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will be visiting with Putin to discuss Iran and Syria, as well as attending the World Cup final. Rumors are swirling that POTUS Trump may make a surprise appearance at the final match along with Netanyahu.

Via Sputnik News…

On June 27, Trump told reporters that he would likely talk about Syria and Ukraine during his meeting with Putin. Trump’s National Security Advisor John Bolton met with Putin in Moscow the same day to begin preparations for the meeting. Earlier in June, Vladimir Putin said that his meeting with Trump would take place as soon as the US side is ready for it. Donald Trump has previously said that he wants better relations with Russia; however, he has only met the Russian president once — on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Vietnam last November.

Via The Jerusalem Post…