Trump prepares executive order to reduce the United States’ role in the United Nations

The Trump administration is preparing executive orders that would reduce the US’s role in the UN and other international organizations.

On December 26th, then President-elect Trump expressed his disappointment with the United Nations.

In this tweet Trump said…

The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016

The New York Times is now reporting that Trump is ready to scale back US involvement (i.e. cash) in the United Nation and various other international organizations.

In fact, according to the NYT, the process to review such commitments has already begun.

