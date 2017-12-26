Trump lawyer predicts Russia investigation will end in a whimper

POTUS Trump’s lawyer is confident that Robert Mueller’s ridiculous “Russia probe” will come to a quick end.

It should have ended weeks ago, if not months ago.

The entire witch-hunt is based on a dossier compiled by a disgraced ex-British spy who has admitted that none of the information he gathered was verified. The dossier of unverified dribble was paid for by PR smear firm Fusion GPS, which was funded by the Clinton Campaign.

And we have not even delved into the make-up of Mueller’s team investigating Trump, which is composed of Hillary donors and partisan lawyers…or any of the FBI/DOJ election collusion as revealed in leaked text messages calling to an “insurance policy” to handicap the Trump presidency should he win.

Mueller’s case is a train wreck.

The WSJ reports that in an interview on Monday, Jay Sekulow, a member of the president’s legal team, stood by the prediction that the part of the inquiry involving Mr. Trump would end soon. Still, he avoided any mention of specific dates.

“I know we, collectively, the lawyers, are looking forward to an expeditious wrapping up of this matter,” Mr. Sekulow said. A spokesman for Mr. Mueller’s office declined to comment. An outside legal expert said Monday he was dubious that Mr. Mueller’s inquiry is barreling toward a swift conclusion. On Dec. 1, the president’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and struck a deal to cooperate with government investigators looking into ties between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russian officials. “Flynn is cooperating, and that cooperation is likely to lead to further subjects or targets of the investigation….If this wraps up by the end of 2018, I’d be amazed,” said Stephen Gillers, professor of legal ethics at New York University. Mr. Trump has cast the investigation as a “witch hunt” that can’t end soon enough. While his attorneys have avoided direct criticism of Mr. Mueller, the GOP president has been calling attention to what he sees as bias on the part of FBI officials involved in a politically sensitive investigation. While spending time at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach this weekend, Mr. Trump rebuked a top Federal Bureau of Investigation official, renewing his criticism of an agency that some of Mr. Trump’s allies contend is hostile to the president.

US President Trump published a pair of tweets Saturday afternoon in response to a Washington Post report that the FBI’s deputy director, Andrew McCabe, plans to retire in a few months.

Trump highlighted the fact that the corrupt FBI deputy director would wait about 90 days before he leaves so that he can receive full pension benefits.

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

“FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!”

After Trump’s posts on Saturday, the man who has been branded at the 21st century incarnation of Joseph McCarthy, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, posted on his Twitter account that the “FBI would set a dangerous precedent if it forced out dedicated career public servants in capitulation to Trump and WH pressure.”

“President has already removed one top FBI leader—[Former Director James] Comey—over Russia; McCabe would be another,” Schiff wrote.

The WSJ reports…