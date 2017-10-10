Trump Jr. VINDICATED: Wall Street Journal debunks Natalia Veselnitskaya conspiracy

Turns out Donald Trump Jr. was correct all along, as was Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The meeting in Trump Tower that had the entire mainstream media and US Congress shouting SMOKING GUN for Trump-Russia collusion, was in fact a 20 minute meeting on adoption, and a lobbying effort to kill the Magnitsky Act.

It’s not as sexy as the made up, fake news, Trump-Russia collusion story, but the Wall Street Journal is reporting that the facts around the meeting support claims made by Trump Jr. and Veselnitskaya.

In other words…nothing to see here move on.

Via Zerohedge…