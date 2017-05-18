Trump is 100% correct, why was Special Counsel never appointed for Obama or Hillary?

Now that former FBI director Mueller has been appointed Special Counsel on the “Russia Probe”, President Trump is letting his feelings about the “witch hunt” be known.

America now has a “Russia Probe” to investigate “Trump – Russia collusion”, yet not one single person can clearly define what “collusion” such a “probe” will investigate.

“With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed!” “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

Zerohedge adds…

Guess we now also know for sure that Trump was unaware of Rosenstein’s efforts to appoint a Special Counsel until after the order to do so had already been signed, as the DOJ intimated last night. Of course, he does seem to have a point that after all the revelations of intentional evidence destruction (remember BleachBit), despite the known existence of a Congressional subpoena, intentional violations of the Federal Records Retention Act, secret Bill Clinton meetings with the Attorney General on Phoenix tarmacs and the passing out of immunity deals “like they were candy” by former FBI Director Comey, it does seem curious that no special counsel was ever appointed to look into Hillary’s case. Will Trump now insist that one be appointed?

