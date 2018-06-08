TRUMP: “I have been Russia’s worse nightmare” BUT Russia should be in G7 (Video)

POTUS TRUMP: “They threw Russia out, but they should let Russia back in.”

Trump threw all kinds of red pill, geo-political truth bombs in this minute long statement before the G7 meeting gets underway in Toronto.

Liberal left, establishment globalists will lose their sh** with Trump’s latest ‘Russia-related’ comments to the press, but he is 100% spot on.

Russia should be at the table, as a great power, so that today’s very real and very dangerous global problems get solved.

Cue the “Putin puppet” music from the western mainstream media clowns.

Here is Trump showing once again that he gets foreign policy, and is ready to act like an adult living in the real world…unlike his predecessor Barack Obama, who kicked Russia out of the G8 because he was upset he could not take over Crimea after his gang of thugs, led by CIA goon John Brennan and State Department neocon Victoria Nuland, overthrew a democratically elected government in Ukraine.

Via Zerohedge…

Update: and just like that, G6+1 became G5+2 ITALY PREMIER CONTE BACKS TRUMP ON RUSSIA’S G-8 READMISSION CONTE: RUSSIA’S G8 READMISSION WOULD BE IN EVERYBODY’S INTEREST

And when Germany and France, which have already been making moves to get back in Putin’s good graces, join, there will suddenly be a majority for the pro-Russian front. * * * On his way to what may be the most entertaining and confrontational G7 meeting in history later today in Toronto, president Trump made sure that the animosity with which he is met by the rest of the world leaders was cranked up to the max, when he told reporters this morning that Russia should be attending a Group of Seven nations meeting. “It used to be the G-8 because Russia was in it and now Russia’s not in it. Now, I love our country, I have been Russia’s worst nightmare. I think Putin is probably going “man I wish Hillary won” cause you see what I do, but with that said, Russia should be in this meeting. Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting. And I would recommend that Russia should be in the meeting. Whether you like it or not, and it may not be politically correct, we have a world to run and in the G-7, which used to be the G-8, they threw Russia out they should let Russia come back in cause we should have Russia at the negotiating table.” Trump’s comment, which will surely be spun as having come straight from Putin’s brain-control device, the same one that got a few million middle class Americans not to vote for Hillary, prompted a spike in both Russian stocks.

