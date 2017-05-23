Trump hands Saudi Arabia $380 billion, days later ISIS celebrates Manchester Ariana Grande attack

Islamic State supporters celebrated on social media after a blast at a concert venue in the north of England killed at least 19 people.

Days after US President Donald Trump signed $380 billion in business deals and a whopping $110 billion in arms sales to ISIS sponsor Saudi Arabia, a terrorist attack that has all the hallmarks of an ISIS/ISIS inspired attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester UK unfolds.

The Islamic State has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack, but all signs point to ISIS.

Irregardless of whether ISIS officially claims responsibility, or not, the jihadist group that has been nurtured and raised by the Obama White House, Saudi Arabia, and Erdogan’s Turkey, as a frankenstein army entrusted with overthrowing Assad in Syria, celebrated the attack…

1) No claim regarding blast in #Manchester, but #ISIS accounts celebrating the attack, disseminating media & threats pic.twitter.com/Z8VqKWUkXD — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) May 23, 2017

We can not forget that the UK has also sold Saudi Arabia billions of pounds worth of arms, which have gone towards bombing Yemen and we are certain, funneled to ISIS jihadists in order to keep the fight going in Syria.

Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia to ink billion dollar deals, followed by this terrorist attack, shows that the monster of Wahhabism unleashed unto the world via Saudi Arabia (and their petrodollar leverage), will continue to cost the lives of the most innocent of people.

Reuters reports…