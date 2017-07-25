Trump exposes Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post’s support for Al Qaeda and ISIS

Of course Jeff Bezos, and his Washington Post propaganda newspaper, are against Trump’s recent shutting down of the disastrous CIA funded weapons and training program for Al Qaeda and ISIS, in return for regime change in Syria.

Remember that Amazon and the CIA are partners in the “cloud computing – intelligence sharing” industry, as reported by The Atlantic in 2014…

The intelligence community is about to get the equivalent of an adrenaline shot to the chest. This summer, a $600 million computing cloud developed by Amazon Web Services for the Central Intelligence Agency over the past year will begin servicing all 17 agencies that make up the intelligence community. If the technology plays out as officials envision, it will usher in a new era of cooperation and coordination, allowing agencies to share information and services much more easily and avoid the kind of intelligence gaps that preceded the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. For the first time, agencies within the intelligence community will be able to order a variety of on-demand computing and analytic services from the CIA and National Security Agency. What’s more, they’ll only pay for what they use. The vision was first outlined in the Intelligence Community Information Technology Enterprise plan championed by Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and IC Chief Information Officer Al Tarasiuk almost three years ago. Cloud computing is one of the core components of the strategy to help the IC discover, access and share critical information in an era of seemingly infinite data.

Zerohedge reports…

President Trump just unleashed ‘hell’ once again at Jeff Bezos, The Washington Post, and Amazon.com. President Trump took his first shot at what appears to be referencing an article about his decision to end a CIA program that backed Syrian rebels. The Post reported last week that Trump shuttered a CIA program to support Syrian rebels in the fight against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a major victory for Russia. Russian officials had reportedly seen the program as an attack on the country’s interests…

The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

So many stories about me in the @washingtonpost are Fake News. They are as bad as ratings challenged @CNN. Lobbyist for Amazon and taxes? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Is Fake News Washington Post being used as a lobbyist weapon against Congress to keep Politicians from looking into Amazon no-tax monopoly? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

Of course the money losing Washington Post is nothing more that Jeff Bezos’ way to excerpt influence over Congress, so as to provide government benefits to Amazon, as it moves to control all commerce in the United States.

Amazon is way to powerful, and it is time to break them apart…

What do you think?