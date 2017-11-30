Trump DESTROYS UK PM Theresa May for condemning his retweets

Article first appeared on RPT.

US President Trump set off a firestorm amongst the British political establishment for retweeting three videos showing alleged violent attacks by Muslims.

Here are the tweets below, first posted by Britain First’s Jayda Fransen (courtesy The Gateway Pundit)…

VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches! pic.twitter.com/11LgbfFJDq — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 28, 2017

VIDEO: Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary! pic.twitter.com/qhkrfQrtjV — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 29, 2017

VIDEO: Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death! pic.twitter.com/XxtlxNNSiP — Jayda Fransen (@JaydaBF) November 29, 2017

UK’s PM Theresa May’s spokesman issued the following statement in respect to the retweets…

“Britain First seeks to divide communities by their use of hateful narratives that peddle lies and stoke tensions. They cause anxiety to law-abiding people. British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far right which is the antithesis of the values this country represents, decency, tolerance and respect.”

NEW: Downing Street on Pres. Trump’s retweets of anti-Muslim videos tweeted by figure from extremist British group: “It is wrong for the President to have done this.” https://t.co/Bdz3O40csK pic.twitter.com/Ttsiikh34Z — ABC News (@ABC) November 29, 2017

In a Wednesday evening tweet, Trump fired back at the UK Prime Minister over her statement…

“[email protected]_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

.@Theresa_May, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2017

London’s Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan said May should withdraw an offer of a state visit to Britain which has already been extended.