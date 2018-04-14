Trump delivers “Mission Accomplished!” moment in a tweet

Last night Trump and the globalist puppet duo of May and Macron, launched an illegal missile strike on Syria in an effort to cover up another chemical weapons false flag…this one apparently sponsored by the UK.

Here was Trump’s announcement of the strike…

Now as America wakes up to the news that the US has committed yet another war crime with zero evidence to justify the action, Trump is on twitter giving the world his “Mission Accomplish” moment.

A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!

A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018

Trump followed up his ominous “Mission Accomplished” tweet with a tweet giving high praise to the US military, while justifying the “billions” spent on military spending. Music to the ears of the MIC.

So proud of our great Military which will soon be, after the spending of billions of fully approved dollars, the finest that our Country has ever had. There won’t be anything, or anyone, even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018

And just in case we have forgotten how bulls**t Deep State, Globalist wars begin and end with lies, lies, and more lies…remember this war criminals’ “Mission Accomplished” moment when Iraq was “liberated” from another “bad actor” dictator.

