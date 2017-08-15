Trump CRUSHES CNN after Charlottesville statement: “I like real news, not fake news – you’re fake news”

President Trump tells CNN’s Jim Acosta: “I Like Real News, You Are Fake News.”

According to The Gateway Pundit, President Trump owned CNN’s Jim Acosta after the reporter asked why a press conference was not being held following the deadly Charlottesville protests.

CNN’s Acosta asked if he could ask Trump questions and the President zinged him! “I like real news, not fake news – you’re fake news,” President Trump said.

Raw Story reports…

After the president signed a memo regarding China’s alleged theft of American intellectual property, Acosta asked Trump why he didn’t condemn hate groups over the weekend. “They’ve been condemned. They have been condemned,” Trump replied. “And why are we not having a press conference today? You said on Friday we would have a press conference?” Acosta asked. “We just had a press conference,” Trump said. “Can we ask you some more questions?” Acosta wondered. “It doesn’t bother me at all, but you know I like real news, not fake news,” Trump remarked. “You’re fake news.”

Acosta’s question came after President Trump warned those who committed violence in Charlottesville, that they will be held accountable.

During an impromptu press conference, President Trump promised, “Justice will be delivered.”

Zerohedge summarizes…

During an impromptu statement from The White House, President Trump attempted to clear up the nation’s comprehensions of his views calling out the “KKK, Neo-Nazis, White Supremacists, and other hate groups as repugnant.” Headlines from President Trump’s statement: