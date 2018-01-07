Trump blasts liberal media haters, “I think that would qualify as…a very stable genius” (Video)

US President Trump slams the “Fire & Fury” book as “art of fiction”.

Speaking at Camp David, Trump highlighted how he went “from successful businessman to US President.”

Obviously if Trump was as stupid as “Fire & Fury” author Michael Wolff describes him, then Trump’s incredible accomplishments in New York real estate, TV entertainment, and US politics are near impossible to explain.

Trump, asked why he tweeted about his mental stability this AM, responds: "Only because I went to the best colleges… I had a siutation where I was a very excellent student… Ran for president one time and won. And then I hear this guy that does not know me…" (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/zmZwyNrNNV — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 6, 2018

On Saturday morning President Trump responded to the latest media attacks on his mental instability, telling his twitter followers that he is a “very stable genius”…

“Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence. Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star, to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius…and a very stable genius at that!”