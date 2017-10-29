Trump BLASTS blasts Deep State for not investigating criminal acts of Hillary Clinton, Robert Mueller and James Comey

Once again US President Trump is using his social media power to bring the criminal acts of Hillary Clinton, Robert Mueller and James Comey into the public square.

Trump started his Sunday morning calling blasting the “evil politics” of the Democrat party…

Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

…the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

…”collusion,” which doesn’t exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R’s… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

…are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

The Gateway Pundit sums up Trump’s recent tweetstorm…