Trump BLASTS blasts Deep State for not investigating criminal acts of Hillary Clinton, Robert Mueller and James Comey

Trump calls for an investigation into Democrat party corruption.

Once again US President Trump is using his social media power to bring the criminal acts of Hillary Clinton, Robert Mueller and James Comey into the public square.

Trump started his Sunday morning calling blasting the “evil politics” of the Democrat party…

The Gateway Pundit sums up Trump’s recent tweetstorm…

President Trump: Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?), the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia, “collusion,” which doesn’t exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R’s are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!

What do you think?

