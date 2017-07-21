Trump begins investigating the 15 attorneys who will investigate Trump

The New York Times is reporting that US President Trump is asking his advisers about his power to pardon family members in connection with the the special counsel probe, as well as taking a more offensive stance against the Robert Mueller witch-hunt that is forming under the cover of the special counsel.
According to The Gateway Pundit, Trump’s aides are seeking leverage as they investigate Mueller’s investigators.
Via The New York Times:
President Trump’s lawyers and aides are scouring the professional and political backgrounds of investigators hired by the special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, looking for conflicts of interest they could use to discredit the investigation — or even build a case to fire Mr. Mueller or get some members of his team recused, according to three people with knowledge of the research effort.
The search for potential conflicts is wide-ranging. It includes scrutinizing donations to Democratic candidates, investigators’ past clients and Mr. Mueller’s relationship with James B. Comey, whose firing as F.B.I. director is part of the special counsel’s investigation.
Via The Gateway Pundit, here are the 15 attorneys who will investigate Trump.
NPR recently listed 13 of the attorneys Mueller has hired – The Gateway Pundit researched the attorneys earlier today.
- Rush Atkinson, an attorney on detail from the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section at the Department of Justice
— Donated $200 to Clinton in 2016
- Peter Carr – DOJ spokesman under Barack Obama.
- Andrew Goldstein, a public corruption prosecutor on detail from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York
— Worked under Trump-basher Preet Bharara in the liberal New York southern district.
- Adam Jed, an appellate attorney on detail from DOJ’s Civil Division.
— Defended Obamacare at the DOJ.
- Robert Mueller – Special Counsel Team leader.— Best friend to fired leaker James Comey.
- Lisa Page, an attorney on detail from the FBI’s Office of the General Counsel and a former trial attorney with the Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section
— Investigated Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, a one-time business partner of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, at the DOJ.
- Elizabeth Prelogar, an appellate attorney on detail from the Office of the Solicitor General.
–Fluent in Russian; former law clerk to Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan.
- James Quarles, a former partner at WilmerHale and a former assistant special prosecutor for the Watergate Special Prosecution Force.
–Former assistant special prosecutor on the Watergate Special Prosecution Force.
- Jeannie Rhee, a former partner at WilmerHale who has served in the Office of Legal Counsel at DOJ and as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.
— Rhee is a Clinton Foundation Lawyer and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Office of Legal Counsel under Barack Obama.
- Brandon Van Grack, an attorney on detail from the Justice Department’s National Security Division.
— Led a grand jury inquiry in Northern Virginia scrutinizing former Trump associate Michael Flynn’s foreign lobbying.
- Andrew Weissmann, who is on detail from the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and who has served as general counsel at the FBI and as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
— Weissmann donated $2,300 to the Obama Victory Fund in 2008, $2,000 to the DNC in 2006 and at least $2,300 to the Clinton campaign in 2007.
- Aaron Zebley, a former partner at WilmerHale who has previously served with Mueller at the FBI and has served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia.
— Worked with Robert Mueller at the WilmerHale firm.
These other Mueller attorneys have less conspicuous political leanings:
- Aaron Zelinsky, an attorney on detail from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Maryland.
— Worked under Assistant AG Rod Rosenstein in Maryland.
- Zainab Ahmad, a top national security prosecutor on detail from U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York.
- Michael Dreeben, an appellate attorney on detail from the Office of the Solicitor General, described by former colleagues as one of the brightest criminal law experts of the past two generations.