Trump attorney goes after Buzzfeed and Fusion GPS in lawsuit for “publishing lie filled” dossier

Yesterday Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein made an unprecedented move by unilaterally releasing the entire transcript of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson’s testimony to the US Senate.

Fallout over the released, highly redacted document started within hours.

Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen was quick to jump on Feinstein’s leak, by filing a pair of lawsuits on Tuesday against Buzzfeed and Fusion GPS.

Enough is enough of the #fake #RussianDossier. Just filed a defamation action against @BuzzFeedNews for publishing the lie filled document on @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and me! — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 10, 2018

The Gateway Pundit reports that the sloppy dossier accused Cohen of traveling to Prague, Czech Republic to meet with Russian agents. Mr. Cohen was in the US at the time of the alleged visit to Prague. In fact, he has never been to Prague.

I have never been to Prague in my life. #fakenews pic.twitter.com/CMil9Rha3D — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 11, 2017

Cohen told the Washington Times back in April that he also is considering a lawsuit against former British spy Christopher Steele, who wrote the gossipy 35-page dossier that the liberal news website posted on Jan. 10.

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s personal attorney and close confidant, says he filed a pair of lawsuits on Tuesday, one in state court against the popular website BuzzFeed and the other in federal court against the private investigative firm Fusion GPS. In both suits, Cohen claims that the infamous dossier of salacious but unconfirmed allegations of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and Russian agents compiled by Fusion GPS and later published by BuzzFeed contained “false and defamatory” allegations that resulted in “harm to his personal and professional reputation, current business interests, and the impairment of business opportunities.” According to the federal complaint, Fusion GPS, co-founded by former Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson, “recklessly placed [the dossier] beyond their control and allowed it to fall into the hands of media devoted to breaking news on the hottest subject of the day: the Trump candidacy.” According to the New York state complaint, which names BuzzFeed’s top editor Ben Smith as well as Ken Bensinger, Miriam Elder and Mark Schoofs, Cohen claims “even though Defendant Buzzfeed expressly acknowledged the unverified (and potentially unverifiable) nature of the Dossier’s allegations, Defendant BuzzFeed published the un-redacted Dossier and the Article anyway — without attempting to determine the veracity of these reports with Plaintiff himself.”

Buzzfeed News editor Ben Smith was quick to respond to Cohen’s lawsuit posting on twitter that he was proud to release the fake news dossier that no mainstream news organization wanted to touch.

A year later, why I'm proud @BuzzFeedNews published the dossier https://t.co/3qS3lcIn0v — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 10, 2018