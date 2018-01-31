in Latest, News, Video

Trump at end of SOTU, “Oh yeah, don’t worry, 100%” FISA memo will be released

Trump tells Republican Jeff Duncan he will release the memo.

US President Trump has managed to set another narrative as he left the House Chamber during the SOTU address.

Zerohedge reports that as Trump shook hands up the aisle after his SOTU address, Rep. Jeff Duncan called out to Trump, asking him “Let’s release the memo,” referring to the House Intelligence Committee’s FISA memo.

As the below video clip shows, Trump responded instantly: “Oh yeah, don’t worry, 100%.”

As The Hill notes, Republican members of the committee said on Tuesday that they are working on a transcript of the closed-door vote and will release it when its finished.

CBS News reported on Tuesday that representatives from the FBI, DOJ, National Security Agency and Office of the Director of National Intelligence are reviewing it.

Trey Gowdy said this week on Fox News that the memo is “embarrassing” to Democrats…

My Democratic colleagues didn’t want us to find this information. They did everything they could to keep us from finding this information. I think it will be embarrassing to Adam Schiff once people realize the extent to which he went to keep them from learning any of this. That would be the embarrassment…. if it were up to Adam Schiff, you wouldn’t know about Hillary Clinton’s email. You wouldn’t know about the server. You wouldn’t know about the dossier. I do find it ironic that he has his own memo right now because if it were up to him, we wouldn’t know any of it.

CBS‘s Alan He tweeted about the Trump – Jeff Duncan exchange shortly after it took place.

