Trump asks, “What the hell is going in Chicago?” The answer he got back was simple

President Donald Trump spoke about his concern over Chicago's murder rate at an address in Philadelphia to Republican leaders.

While former President Obama waged war on upwards of seven countries around the world, America’s inner cities were thrown into their own conflict zone, with murder rates skyrocketing in cities like Chicago during Obama’s eight years in office.

The Obama administration further exacerbated the problem of rising murder rates in Chicago, by diligently working to delegitimize Chicago’s police force, labeling it a racist organization that uses “deadly force”.

US President Trump is focusing in on Chicago’s murder rate, setting up a US federal government showdown with Chicago’s Democrat mayor Rahm Emanuel.

