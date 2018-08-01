Connect with us

Latest

News

Politics

Trump adminstration mulls military action against Iran

Tensions between the US and Iran reached new highs in recent days

Published

1 hour ago

on

13 Views

Washington is already using economic warfare on Iran in a bid to damage its economy and to potentially stir up an organic revolution inside the Middle Eastern country, but speculation is now hitting the headlines that Washington might actually add to that by getting into a shooting war with Iran over the attacks on Saudi oil tankers.

Express reports

THE TRUMP administration is considering military action to keep open key oil shipping routes in the Middle East following escalating rhetoric between Iran and the US after Tehran attacked the waterways.

Trump administration officials have claimed that in the wake of attacks on Saudi oil tankers by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on July 25, military options may be inevitable.

However, officials said military action would be taken by US allies such as Saudi Arabia, rather than American troops.

The sources added that any long-term military effort would require the involvement of other nations.

The claims, reported by CNN, came only a few days after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked a pair of Saudi oil tankers which were travelling through the Bab al-Mandab Strait leading to the Red Sea.
The waterway is one of the busiest shipping routes in the world.

Iranian leaders have also threatened to shut the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-third of the world’s oil supply travels from the Persian Gulf.

US Defence Secretary James Mattis emphasised the US intends to keep international oil shipping routes open.

On Friday, Mr Mattis noted “Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz,” and that in the past Tehran has tried to stop shipments only to be met by an international military response, which includes military exercises.
The Defence Secretary also claimed the Pentagon would continue to work with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE in order to diminish Tehran’s influence in the region.

Tensions between the US and Iran reached new highs in recent days after a senior Iranian military Major-General Qassem Soleimani claimed that if the US starts a war, “Iran will finish it”.

Mr Soleimani, who heads up the Quds Force of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards Corps, was reported by various Iranian news agencies as having made his comments during a speech in the city of Hamedan.

But former US general Jack Keane rubbished the claims and demanded Donald Trump will “shut this down” by imposing tough sanctions on Iran.

Speaking on Fox News, Mr Keane said: “He’s bringing an end to Iran’s aggressive malign behaviour in the Middle East.

“He’s going to shut this down.

“They have made up their minds to do this.
“Economically, they are squeezing them and they are going to put more sanctions on here and next month and three months later.”

Mr Keane added: “More than that, they’ll get the Europeans to pull away from Iran even though they are saying they are not – the difference between a $400billion economy and do business with Iran or a $20trillion economy and do business with America.

“He’s not gonna let them do both.”

The sanctions are already bad enough, and Iran probably can’t stop the Saudi led war on Yemen by suffering the Americans to get even more involved in the issue, although experts are saying that the Americans won’t go into it all the way. If Iran does block the Hormuz, it’s not something that will taken lightly, and while it would do economic damage in the short run, in the long run, it would essentially mean war between Iran and an American led coalition.

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

Latest

British journalist uncovers massive gun running to jihadist in Syria

The weapons were sent to NATO-friendly Balkan states and then shipped to Syrian rebels in violation of end user agreements

Published

5 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Western governments have been in the limelight many times over illegal arms trade. The Fast and Furious scandal is just one example. No matter how many times they get caught with their hand in the cookie jar, public outrage never reaches the tipping point necessary to bring it to an end. They always try to find a new way to sneak arms to their ‘moderates’.

Sputnik reports

British journalist Robert Fisk uncovered a trove of weapons deliveries to Syrian jihadist proxies, including Daesh and al-Qaeda affiliate Jabhat Al-Nusra, and traced their origins back to the West.

Former UK Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford joined Loud & Clear to discuss the shipments.

The weapons were sent to NATO-friendly Balkan states and then shipped to Syrian rebels in violation of end user agreements. Shell casings had “sequential codings; in other words, these anti-armour missiles… were not individual items smuggled into Syria,” Fisk wrote. “These were shipments, whole batches of weapons that left their point of origin on military aircraft pallets.”
“It’s very clear that the authorities’ in the Western countries concern is simply to turn a blind eye to what they knew was going on: a passing on of these weapons to terrorists,” Ford told Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker. “They must have known. They cannot not have known. The world knew that Saudi Arabia was supplying ISIS and all these other jihadi gangs in Syria with weapons, for them to sign off on these deals for arms that are not even stocked in the Saudi military.”

“It shows clear connivance and just going around these countries’ own laws; that’s in the case of the US and the UK. This has been gun running on a major scale comparable with Iran Contra,” Ford noted.

— Sharmine Narwani (@snarwani) March 13, 2018
“It’s a failure of on the part of mainstream investigative journalists, if that’s not an oxymoron. I don’t think the mainstream does much real investigation,” Ford said. “It’s a simple lack of interest on the part of the media and the opposition parties, whether it be Democrats or Labour, because they’ve been willing to go along with the prevailing narrative about Syria and turn a blind eye to support, more or less overt support… for very questionable extremist, radical islamist organizations.”

— Jeffrey Kaye (@jeff_kaye) July 31, 2018
Meanwhile, after liberating the city of Douma, the Syrian Army uncovered a makeshift chemical weapons facility run by the Islamist organization Jaish al-Islam. Douma is a city the Syrian Army themselves were said to have targeted with chemical weapons. “Many chemicals had ‘Made in Saudi Arabia’ labels,” a Syrian Army source told Sputnik News. A similar facility was discovered in East Ghouta.

— Syrian Digital Media (@SyriaDM) March 13, 2018
“There are a couple striking aspects to these revelations,” Ford said. First, is that Saudi Arabia was a “conduit for the arms,” he said. The country is “itself a fountainhead for jihadi, Wahhabi-inspired extremism. This makes it even more egregious”

“Secondly, when you look at the detail of what these weapons are, they almost turned the tide of battle in Syria — the TOW anti-tank guns are very deadly, and there was a moment in 2015, I think it was, when things were looking very black for the Syrian government,” Ford said.

“This is what probably brought in the Russians,” the former diplomat noted.

Perhaps the exposure of this operation will force them to close down this operation down, and make it more difficult to conduct further attempts at shipping weapons to the wrong hands. We owe this knowledge to the heroic work of a lone British journalist, and we are in his debt.

Continue Reading

Latest

Chinese vaccine panic reaches boiling point

The panic was heightened by the already uneasy relationship Chinese parents have with vaccines, which are compulsory

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

At least in America, there exists and anti vaccine movement and a growing sense of awareness tot he dangers that vaccines pose. Chinese parents have already been leery of the government’s coerced vaccination programs. This current crisis only further shows why the government should let your health be your own business.

Foreign Policy reports

The Chinese party-state seemed quick to respond this month after a major pharmaceutical company was found to have sold over 250,000 substandard vaccines for children. The revelations, based partly on a viral social media post that sparked a frenzy among millions of worried Chinese parents, were called “serious and appalling” by Communist Party Chairman Xi Jinping, who pledged a crackdown on unsavory practices in the industry. Premier Li Keqiang said the company’s behavior had “crossed a moral line,” and a normally throttled press was permitted to cover the topic. The China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) opened an investigation and the firm’s chairwoman, “vaccines queen” Gao Junfang, was detained along with 14 others.

But in a country repeatedly hit by regulatory scandals, these measures may not be enough to assuage public anger. China goes through regular cycles of safety-failure revelations, promises from the top of crackdowns and reform, and a rapid return to the norms of faked data and bribed personnel. Even as individual malefactors face punishments, the system is already moving to stop public rage from spreading beyond a single company. And it is unlikely that further arrests and investigations will curb the deeper malaise felt by many, who believe breakneck economic growth and social upheaval has left China with an amoral get-rich-quick culture that puts profits above everything else, even children.

Changsheng Biotechnology, the company at the center of the scandal, is the country’s second-largest maker of rabies and chickenpox vaccines. A week after state regulators announced the firm had outright faked production data about its rabies vaccine, it was revealed that a 2017 batch of 250,000 diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough vaccines had failed safety inspections. Tens of thousands of the vaccines had already been administered to children by public health authorities. While there’s no indication the substandard vaccines have directly caused any injuries or deaths, they may leave some children improperly vaccinated and thus vulnerable to diseases.

The outcry from parents has been huge. One Chinese-trained doctor was babysitting her niece in Zhejiang province when news of the scandal broke. She told Foreign Policy her cousins immediately started panicking and feeling guilty that they, like many other Chinese parents, had chosen domestic vaccines for their children instead of pricy ones from Europe or the United States. “Now there’s a huge shortage of imported vaccines and everyone wants foreign ones,” the doctor, who requested anonymity, said.

The panic was heightened by the already uneasy relationship Chinese parents have with vaccines, which are compulsory for school attendance.The panic was heightened by the already uneasy relationship Chinese parents have with vaccines, which are compulsory for school attendance. Unlike the United States, China does not have a large and organized anti-vaccine movement, while its mass vaccination campaigns have been major public health success stories.
However, distrust of China’s partially privatized health care system runs high, with lots of anger toward overprescribing doctors and corrupt medicine manufacturers. One study found Shanghai parents reluctant to get more vaccines other than free government-provided ones due to a belief doctors were promoting them just to make a quick buck. In 2013, an unsubstantiated report that children were killed by hepatitis B vaccines caused vaccination rates in some areas to plummet. In 2016, a criminal ring was found to have stored about 2 million vaccines in a rundown, unrefrigerated storeroom.

Meanwhile, Chinese food and drug safety remains tarred by the tainted milk formula scandal of 2008, which led to mass recalls, six infant deaths and the hospitalization of more than 50,000 others, and widespread panic by parents. (A few years later, government officials in Beijing enjoyed the exclusive use of a purpose-built organic farm.)

This troubled history meant when the latest vaccine scandal hit, all the official reactions and bluster fell flat for some Chinese. As documented in a Council on Foreign Relations blog, one Weibo user commented that China has “no rule of law. Only party governance,” while a viral post pointed out that Li Keqiang had used similar wording to describe the previous vaccine scandal from 2016. Even the reliably pro-government state media news anchor Wang Guan called the scandal a “disgrace” on Twitter, saying that “Without sound institutional design on rule of law/supervision, history will keep repeating itself.”

The problem is deeply rooted, said Bill Hsiao, a Harvard professor of economics specializing in public health who has spent decades analyzing and advising China’s health care system. Starting in the 1990s, China encouraged domestic production of modern vaccines and drugs partly to alleviate a lack of foreign exchange reserves, but the thousands of private companies this effort spawned were prone to colluding with local governments to skirt potentially costly regulations.

“For you to become a mayor and generate the revenue needed to lubricate different corrupt officials, the first thing you do is establish a tobacco manufacturing plant, and second a pharmaceutical plant,” said Hsiao, recalling a “common country saying” he’d heard among officials and others in China. “That’s how powerful stakeholders and various interest groups became so widespread in pharmaceuticals.”

Vaccines became a highly lucrative business; in 2016, Forbes estimated the net worth of Changsheng Biotechnology chairwoman Gao Junfang and her family at $1 billion. But corruption made Chinese pharmaceuticals exceedingly difficult to reform. In 2007, China executed the former head of the CFDA for exchanging state licenses for payments from pharma companies. One government-ordered self-assessment reportedly saw over 80 percent of companies withdraw their new drug applications due to faulty or fraudulent clinical trial data. Chinese media recently reported that Changsheng sales staff had been subject to more than 10 bribery convictions since 2010 for paying off hospital workers.

The government forced these vaccines on these children and now they suffer ill health as a consequence. This is also a consequence of big pharmaceutical companies trying to cut costs and maximize profit. Punishing the guilty parties is not going to repair the damage that has been done. Let’s hope that this will serve as an example to the Chinese state to regulate healthcare corporations while simultaneously allowing parents the choice of their children’s healthcare.

Continue Reading

Latest

Rapid cremation of Amesbury “Novichok” victim raises suspision

This is a serious cause for concern because the UK authorities continue to destroy any important physical evidence

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 1, 2018

By

Deadly poisonings are taking place in Britain allegedly due to exposure to the banned nerve agent novichok and the British government is on a crusade to destroy the evidence, while claiming that the Russians are behind the poisonings. The house that the Skripals were in is slated for being demolished and a recent victim, who was allegedly poisoned with the same substance, has died from it and is being cremated. In essence, this means that it won’t be possible to conduct further tests or examinations of the victim or the scene of the crime because they won’t exist.

Sputnik reports

A hurried cremation of UK national Dawn Sturgess poisoned in Amesbury earlier this month confirms that the UK authorities continue to destroy evidence related to the Skripal affair, a source in the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom told Sputnik.

“The hurried cremation of Sturgess excludes any possibility of further investigation if, for example, new facts in the case, which would require the second examination or re-examination of primary data on the causes of death of the UK national, will occur. This is a serious cause for concern because the UK authorities continue to destroy any important physical evidence which they themselves somehow link with the poisoning of the Skripal family in Salisbury,” the source said.

Sturgess was cremated on Monday after she died in a hospital on July 8 after being exposed to an unknown substance.
The UK police reported on July 4 a “serious incident” in Amesbury, where two people were exposed to an unknown substance and hospitalized in critical condition. Shortly after, the UK police announced that the couple, Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, were believed to have handled an item allegedly contaminated with the same military-grade nerve agent which was allegedly used in an attack on the Skripals.

On March 4, the Skripals were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, without presenting any proof. Russian authorities have strongly refuted the allegations as groundless.

In addition to the destruction of any alleged evidence of the poisoning or of Russia’s involvement, no conclusive evidence has come to light proving the facts of the case. No one is allowed to see the evidence, it is merely claimed, leaving Russia and the British public to have to just take the British government’s word for it that what they say happened, happened, and that Russia was behind it, while the British government goes about inflicting diplomatic harm over it. It’s really starting to look like a circus act.

Continue Reading

JOIN OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Advertisement

Your donations make all the difference. Together we can expose fake news lies and deliver truth.

Amount to donate in USD$:

5 100

Waiting for PayPal...
Validating payment information...
Waiting for PayPal...

Advertisement
Advertisements

Quick Donate

The Duran
EURO
DONATE
Donate a quick 10 spot!
Advertisement

Advertisements

The Duran Newsletter

Trending