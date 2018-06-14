Trouble in the Balkans: Greece risks losing their history to EU and NATO pressure (Video)

Hours after the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his FYROM counterpart Zoran Zaev declared that they had reached an agreement that would see the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia rename itself the “Republic of North Macedonia”, the nation’s president refused point-blank to sign the deal.

“My position is final and I will not yield to any pressure, blackmail or threats,” president Gjorge Ivanov, who is backed by the nationalist opposition, told a news conference in Skopje.

In Athens, Alexis Tsipras faces immense criticism, from both the political right and left, for wiping out thousands of years of historical fact in a matter of days. Public opinion in Greece is strongly opposed to forfeiting the name “Macedonia” and the heritage of Alexander the Great to a non-Hellenic entity.

Meanwhile in Brussels, EU and NATO leaders are eager to swallow up the newly minted “Republic of North Macedonia” so as to strangle Serbia, and further remove “Russian influence” from within the region.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris break down recent developments in the 27 year name dispute, that could potentially destabilize the entire Balkan region.

