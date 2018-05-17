Trouble in Gaza. What’s the real story behind the deadly violence (Video)

The recent, deadly violence in Gaza between Palestinian protestors and Israeli soldiers leaves over 60 dead and 2,300 people injured.

The ceremony for the US Embassy opening in Jerusalem added gasoline to an already explosive situation. Is a Palestinian/Israeli solution officially unattainable?

The Duran breaks it down in the video below…

The Duran delivers a rational viewpoint amidst all the chaos and propaganda in the news today.

The Duran EUR Donate When you donate €20 or more, we'll send you our custom-made mug FREE! Your donations help us expose media lies and keep the fight at their doorstep. Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media? As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light. Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.