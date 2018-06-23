Tom Arnold meltdown LIVE on CNN. Trump Derangement Syndrome claims latest victim (Video)

Roseanne’s ex-husband and hollywood liberal looney, Tom Arnold, says he’s teaming up with President Trump’s former longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to “take down” the president.

Arnold has been making claims all last week that he is plotting with Cohen to take on, and take down the POTUS…

“I say to Michael, ‘Guess what? We’re taking Trump down together, and he’s so tired he’s like, ‘OK,’ and his wife is like, ‘OK, f*** Trump.'”

Arnold, the ex-husband of Roseanne Barr, tweeted a picture of himself and Cohen on Thursday with the caption “I love New York.”

I love New York pic.twitter.com/J7AJg1HiHo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 22, 2018

Check out the video below from a CNN interview with Tom Arnold. Arnold has been infected with an aggressive and potent strain of the Trump Derangement Syndrome virus. He needs medical attention ASAP. Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Via Zerohedge…

After languishing in near obscurity for over a decade doing bit-parts and cameos, Arnold was tapped by Vice in May for a new show called “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes,” which will investigate the existence of long-rumored tapes claiming to show President Trump saying or doing compromising things. Arnold would not say whether Cohen was planning to give him any tapes he might have of conversations with Trump. But he added, “This dude has all the tapes — this dude has everything.” -NBC News

Arnold admitted that tweeting the photo with Cohen was “indiscreet” – but that Cohen has been betrayed by Trump after many years of loyalty. “Michael Cohen showed up and worked diligently above and beyond and sacrificed and Donald Trump is like I don’t even know who he is. You think Michael doesn’t notice that?” Arnold said. On Friday, Arnold backpedaled “clarified” that “Michael Cohen didn’t say Me & him were teaming up to take down Donald Trump! Michael has enough Trump on his plate. I’m the crazy person who said Me & Michael Cohen were teaming up to take down Trump of course. I meant it.” FYI this is what a “tap on the shoulder” looks like…

Michael Cohen didn’t say Me & him were teaming up to take down Donald Trump! Michael has enough Trump on his plate. I’m the crazy person who said Me & Michael Cohen were teaming up to take down Trump of course. I meant it. Michael doesn’t get paid by Vice #thehuntforthetrumptapes pic.twitter.com/af48aDZRvg — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 22, 2018

Tom Arnold went on Fake News CNN to discuss his personal jihad against Trump when he suddenly had a complete and utter meltdown on live TV.

tom arnold just appeared on CNN and it was a train wreck pic.twitter.com/f7NGNGejIs — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) June 22, 2018

Meanwhile Michael Cohen has denied any such plan to “take Trump down together” in a recent tweet…

Appreciate @TomArnold kind words about me as a great father, husband and friend. This was a chance, public encounter in the hotel lobby where he asked for a selfie. Not spending the weekend together, did not discuss being on his show nor did we discuss @POTUS. #done #ridiculous — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) June 23, 2018

