TO THE MOON 🚀 Kamala and child actors

Child actors used for Kamala Harris’ bizarre space video
A video meant to sell children on the wonders of space exploration featured Vice President Kamala Harris giving a memorably loopy performance alongside a quintet of child actors who auditioned for their roles, it was revealed Monday. “All five of them are actors,” Carlo Bernardino, whose 13-year-old son Trevor was one of the youngsters taking part, told the Washington Examiner.
Children in NASA space video with Kamala Harris are ACTORS: Kids in clip produced by Canada-based Sinking Ship Entertainment had to audition for the part – despite being presented as normal
Kamala Harris hired child actors for NASA space video
Harris took part in a YouTube video for World Space day, released on Thursday The video was filmed in August and tweeted out to celebrate World Space Week She sat down with kids in the video and gushed: ”You’re gonna literally see the craters on the moon with your own eyes!’
