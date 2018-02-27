Three dirty Obama intel chiefs have until Friday to disclose info on Steele dossier

James Comey, John Brennan and James Clapper are under a deadline to disclose when they knew the dirty Steele dossier was funded by the DNC and the Hillary campaign.

According to The Gateway Pundit, former Deep State officials James Comey, John Brennan and James Clapper have until Friday to tell Congress when they knew the Trump dossier was funded by Democrats and the Hillary Clinton Campaign.

FOX News reports…

In a letter obtained by Fox News, committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., posed a string of dossier-related questions to current and former intelligence, law enforcement and State Department officials. He specifically wants to know when they learned the document was funded by Democratic sources, and how it was used to obtain one or more surveillance warrants at the secret Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court. In the Feb. 20-dated letter, Nunes even threatened to issue subpoenas. “If you do not provide timely answers on a voluntary basis, the Committee will initiate compulsory process,” he wrote.