This US Senator has a complete meltdown, warning CNN, “the Russians are coming!” (Video)

Cory Booker: "This is a Paul Revere moment, The Russians are coming!"

US Senator Cory Booker has likened the hysterical investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election to the the American Revolution against the British Empire.

Booker told CNN anchor Erin Burnett…

“We’ve got to get back to the focus of what’s going on right now.” “Which is really a moment in American history where we’ve had an unprecedented attack on our elections, and how are we as a nation going to respond? Donald Trump clearly has not taken this seriously, in what should be a Paul Revere moment for our country, where people are talking about the Russians are coming.”

CNN started the interview by asking the New Jersey Senator for his view on the firing of FBI Director James Comey…

“I don’t want to let that distract from the urgency — in fact, the crisis of this moment, where we have Russia who has attacked our country in a cyber way — trying to undermine our elections.” “And there’s a whole urgency to get to the bottom of what happened.”

Booker’s mental breakdown progressed all the way to the interview’s end…

“We see this from the French elections…They intend to continue to come at this country. So this is a Paul Revere moment. The Russians are coming. What are we gonna do about it?”

Twitter users were a perplexed at the Senator’s reference to Paul Revere, the American Revolution, and an apparent Russian invasion of America.

Corey Booker sounds like an idiot saying Russians are coming! What does that even mean?? Invasion? #cnn #msnbc #foxnews — SB2017 (@SB20152) May 11, 2017

Corey Booker USA be vigilant “the Russians are coming” stupid movie, stupid divisive politics of Dems!https://t.co/Rl1fBQ10Ix via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/T4S9zJzSeK — 🙈🙉🙊 (@barbaefaw) May 12, 2017

I am appalled at my Senator Corey Booker. The world & the US is blowing up & he is worried about the Russians. Where the F” is the evidence? — Terence Shoebridge (@TerenceShoebri1) May 12, 2017

