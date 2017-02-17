This social media CEO believes America is experiencing its very own Arab Spring

The CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, believes America is undergoing civil unrest comparable to the Arab Spring of years past.

During that turbulent time in 2011, the US engineered a series of revolutionary protests, coups and civil wars in the Arab world, that saw nations fall and ISIS rise.

If there is an Arab Spring truly going on in America, then it is the liberal left, neocons, the establishment media, and rogue intelligence agents who are fueling the flames of stateside regime change.

Silicon Valley execs like Dorsey, and billionaire agitators like George Soros are funding much of the Trump hysteria that is polarizing Americans.

Speaking Dorsey Wednesday at a tech conference hosted by Goldman Sachs, Dorsey said…

“A lot of the same patterns we’ve seen during the Iranian Green Revolution and the Arab Spring.” “It was stunning to see how Twitter was being used to have a conversation about the government, with the government.”

The Daily Caller adds…