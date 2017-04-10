This photo is a perfect example of how US Pentagon manipulates Americans for war with Syria

This is how US propaganda is framed and delivered to the US public.

This was the money shot photo that every American saw splattered across mainstream media sites and broadcast on every established western news channel.

The American flag lit up by the lights of a US made Tomahawk missile.

MSNBC’s Brian Williams awed at the “beautiful” picture, purposely released by the Pentagon for pure patriotic, propaganda purposes. This is a deliberate photo-op to sell the impending US war in Syria.

What is never shown is the death and destruction on the other end of the Tomahawk missile.

More flags and more missile photos provided by the Pentagon…

The Duran readers: What do you think?