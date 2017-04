You can't insult and badger people sitting next to you on a plane because they simply voted for Trump.

The woman thought she was being brave and, so smart, by berating a Trump supporter.

This snowflake though that just because you’re a Hillary Clinton disciple, it does not mean you are above law and order. Only HRC is above the law…her useful idiots face consequences for their dumb actions.

Long story short, she was kicked off the flight and passengers cheered the move.

Her husband tried to defuse the situation, but too little too late.