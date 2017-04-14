This is what a 21,000-pound bomb hitting ISIS looks like (Video)

The Trump administration has released video of the GBU-43/B Massive Ordinance Air Blast bomb or the MOAB, also known as Mother Of All Bombs.

This is what the most powerful non-nuclear bomb looks like when its dropped…in this scenario the bomb was used to hit ISIS in tunnel caves.

Such MOAB bombs may be deployed in other US conflicts, old and new…perhaps Syria or North Korea.

JUST IN: New video shows massive, 21,000-pound bomb hitting ISIS in Afghanistan https://t.co/FHXxuPb0Xq https://t.co/8A69FEO26y — CNN (@CNN) April 14, 2017

JUST IN: New video shows massive, 21,000-pound bomb hitting ISIS in Afghanistan http://cnn.it/2nMbYlv

Afghan officials said 36 militants were killed in the strike in Nangarhar province, near the Pakistan border, where the US military previously estimated ISIS had 600 to 800 active fighters. There were no civilian casualties, according to the Ministry of Defense statement, which also said several ISIS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed. U.S. officials said precautions were taken to avoid civilian casualties. The ISIS commander in the area was among the dead, Afghanistan’s presidential palace said.

