This is the truth about Emmanuel Macron (Video)

Macron may look like a complete wimp, but he's a nasty little globalist.

“The Truth About Macron” by Paul Joseph Watson (video below) exposes what the real fake news in the French Presidential narrative…Macron is no outsider or underdog.

Macron was groomed by globalists to be President.

Macron is the mainstream, globalist, neo-liberal establishment. He is the ultimate insider, and he will destroy France.

The information in leaked emails which Wikileaks now claims are authentic, show a Macron in entangled in web of drug use, sexual adventurism and Rothschild money. He is compromised and easily controlled.