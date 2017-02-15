This is the real reason why General Michael Flynn was forced out, as explained by Michael Savage

Michael Savage told WND, ahead of his nationally syndicated radio show, “The Savage Nation”, on Tuesday, that General Michael Flynn had been the “scapegoat” in what is an entrenched Washington establishment addiction to “perennial friction with Russia.”

Savage noted…

“It’s like firemen who start fires to justify their jobs.”

“I see the demonization of Putin, Russia and Flynn as part of a campaign by neocons, the intel community and Democrats who want constant antagonism with Russia.”

WND reports…

Flynn resigned late Monday after reports he had given Vice President Mike Pence “incomplete information” about his discussions in late December with the Russian ambassador to the United States regarding sanctions.

Pence, based on information from Flynn, had told media Flynn did not discuss sanctions with the ambassador, Sergey I. Kislyak.

Savage noted that President Obama was caught on a hot mic telling outgoing Russian President Dmitry Medvedev that Vladimir Putin should give him more “space” because Obama would have more “flexibility” to work with Russia after his re-election in 2012.

“Was there an outcry by the Lilliputians in the media then?” Savage asked.

President Trump, after accepting Flynn’s resignation, tweeted Tuesday morning: “The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington?”

Flynn affirmed that thinking Tuesday morning when he was asked by Fox News whether the leaks were targeted, coordinated and possibly a violation of the law.

“Yes, yes and yes,” Flynn said.

FBI agents wrote a secret report, based on intercepts, summarizing Flynn’s discussions with Kislyak. Former acting attorney general Sally Yates concluded Flynn could be vulnerable to blackmail and suspected he could be in violation of the Logan Act, which bars U.S. citizens from interfering in diplomatic disputes with a foreign nation, the Washington Post reported.

Hours before his resignation, Flynn insisted in an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation Investigative Group that he “crossed no lines” in his discussion with the ambassador.

His main concern, he said, was the steady stream of leaks to reporters based on classified information.

“In some of these cases, you’re talking about stuff that’s taken off of a classified system and given to a reporter. That’s a crime,” he told the Daily Caller.