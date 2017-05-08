8 young leaders who preceded Emmanuel Macron’s French presidency

Emmanuel Macron is one of many young world leaders.

Emmanuel Macron is 39 years old and now President of France.

Macron will be one of the world’s youngest leaders, but he is not alone in his youth.

Here are other young world leaders currently in office…

1. Viktor Orban, Hungary: Prime minister in 1998 at the age of 35. Orban left office in 2002 but came back again in 2010.

2. Charles Michel, Belgium: Prime minister in 2014 at the age of 38 . Belgium’s youngest leader since 1840.

3. Juri Ratas, Estonia: Prime minister in 2016 at the age of 38.

4. Alexis Tsipras, Greece: Prime minister in 2015 at the age of 40. Youngest Greek PM in 150 years.

5. Youssef Chahed, Tunisia: Prime Minister at 40. Youngest PM since Tunisian independence in 1956.

6. Justin Trudeau, Canada: Prime Minister at 43 when he entered office in 2015.

7. Andrzej Duda, Poland: President at 43 after he won election in 2015.

8. President Giorgi Margvelashvili, Georgia: Took the oath of office in 2013 at the age of 44.

These young leaders are no longer in power…

Atifete Jahjaga from Kosovo became president in 2011 when she was 36 years old. She left office in 2016.

Taavi Roivas from Estonia was 34 years old when he became prime minister in 2014. He left office in 2016.

Matteo Renzi from Italy ran the government from early 2014, when he was 39, until late 2016.

David Cameron from Britain was 43 when he became prime minister in 2010. He left office last year after BREXIT defeat.

History is full of examples of young leadership, good and bad…

Felipe Gonzalez was head of the Spanish government in 1982 at 40.

Tony Blair became the British Prime Minister in 1997 at 43.

Benazir Bhutto was Pakistan’s premier in 1988 at only 35 years old.

Laurent Fabius was French premier in 1984 at 37.

US president Theodore Roosevelt was 42 when he was elected US President.

John F. Kennedy was 43 when he become US President.

Louis Napoleon Bonaparte was previously the youngest leader of France, at 40 years old in 1848.

Other young leaders who currently hold power outside of a democratic process include North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, 34, and the emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, 36.

Volodymyr Groysman of Ukraine was appointed prime minister of the neo-nazi putsch government in 2016 at 38.

Muammar Mohammed Abu Minyar Gaddafi came to power in Libya in 1969, at the young age 27.