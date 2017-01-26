This is the latest liberal left excuse for why Hillary Clinton lost the US election

Tucker Carlson vs UConn Professor who says white supremacy fueled Donald Trump's win.

This University of Connecticut Professor claims that it was white supremacy that propelled Donald Trump’s White House win.

We have now heard (as excuses for Hillary Clinton’s loss)…”fake news”, James Comey, Russian hackers, Putin puppets, pepe the frog, the electoral college system, and now white supremacy.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” hosts University Of Connecticut Professor Matthew Hughey who claims President Donald Trump won the presidency because of American white supremacy.

The Professor claims that Trump showed a “commitment to white supremacy”, for which Tucker asks…