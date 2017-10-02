Photos highlight huge differences between EU-Catalonia referendum and Russia-Crimea referendum

Two referendums.

Each region calling for independence from a country they no longer feel they belong to, or holds their citizens’ best interests.

In both referendums the turnout was high and the results clear in favor of independence.

One referendum was peaceful. No injuries, no deaths, no violence. Citizens exercised their right to succeed after an illegal government coup…they rejoiced in a peaceful celebration after the results were verified. The referendum was condemned by the United States, and the European Union.

The other referendum was violent, with the central government sending in police officers wearing black masks, removing ballot boxes, firing rubber bullets at voters, and cracking skulls, in order to prevent the democratic vote from taking place.

The United States and the European Union said nothing to condemn the brutal violence that had taken place. Upwards of 844 people were injured in what should have been a Sunday referendum on a people’ right towards self-determination.

EU values vs. Russian values.

Crimea referendum:

Catalonia referendum: