10 magazine covers that expose the liberal left’s propaganda movement

Der Spiegel is one of many establishment media magazines calling for "Resistance" against President Donald Trump

Yesterday The Duran published a piece on German magazine, Der Spiegel’s cover showing Trump as some sort of crazed ISIS style Jihadi.

It’s obvious that the cover went too far when displaying its hate for President Trump, but the cover’s purpose, and ultimate goal, is shared among many neo-liberal left and neocon right publications…to remove Trump from the Office of POTUS.

To compare even indirectly and in a cartoon cover Donald Trump’s ‘travel ban’ Executive Order with the murderous barbarism of ISIS and of other Jihadis is not merely ridiculous; it is also deeply offensive. The Der Spiegel cover is in fact a sign of the hysteria and hyperbole that has developed around the person of Donald Trump. If things are not yet quite as bad as they have been with the Western media’s coverage of Putin, it shows that they are heading in the same direction.

Der Spiegel is one of many magazine covers (listed below) that are openly calling for the removal of President Trump. The recent events in UC Berkeley over the weekend show that their message is resonating with a very violent and destructive liberal left contingent.

Bloomberg Businessweek

This was Bloomberg’s way of commenting on Trump’s executive orders.

Mother Jones

Left-wing Mother Jones tears a strip off Trump with the call to action: “Rise Up”.

The New Yorker

The Statue of Liberty’s extinguished flame smolders promotes fear and doom.

The Atlantic

The image of what a Trump presidency looks like, with the tagline “How to Build an Autocracy.”

The Economist

Are they sending a message to the anarchists on the left?

Time

Stephen Bannon of Breitbart News, in a Machiavellian stare.

Harper’s

“A Resister’s Guide” to the Trump Presidency. Not subtle at all.

Newsweek

A call to California, the Golden State, to resist the Trump administration.

The Advocate

The LGBT magazine says it’s “time to panic.” For what reason? Trump supports LGBT rights.