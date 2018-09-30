Connect with us

Theresa May convinces Trump to NOT release FISA docs (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 121.
In a rare retreat, US President Trump reversed himself and said he was no longer demanding that documents related to FISA warrants targeting Carter Page and the Russia investigation be declassified and released to the public.

Trump tweeted out that his request to declassify unredacted FISA court documents related to the Russia collusion hoax was being handled by the office of the Inspector General, which would review them before their release.

This was a stunning shift from the announcement made by POTUS calling for the quick release of documents that including FISA warrant surveillance applications for former aide Carter Page and text messages from former FBI officials and employees such as James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, and Lisa Page.

For some curious reason, Trump’s about face seemed to be swayed by “key allies” including Britain…

It appears that the UK begged Trump to keep a lid on the release fearing that the unredacted documents might reveal that the UK was knee deep in US election meddling in favor of the Clinton machine.

Is it any coincidence that the Steele dossier originated in the UK, that Steele himself was a UK spy, and that Joseph Mifsud, Alexander Downer, Stefan Halper, George Papadopoulos and Carter Page were all in the UK right around the time the entire Trump-Russia hoax kicked off.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss the UK’s hand in the Russia election meddling, which appears to be more of a case of UK election meddling. Theresa May and her British Deep State desperately want Trump to not expose their hand in what was an “attack on US democracy.”

